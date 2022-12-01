Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Girls Basketball: Pierz’s Riley signs on to Mayville State

Pierz senior signs to play women's college basketball

A Pierz athlete signs her national letter of intent.
Pierz Pioneers senior Lily Riley signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent Wednesday, Nov. 30, 20022, at Pierz High School to play basketball at Mayville State University next year.
Contributed photo
December 01, 2022 04:34 PM
PIERZ — Pierz senior Lily Riley signed in NCAA National Letter of Intent to play women’s college basketball at Mayville State University Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Pierz High School.

Riley is the daughter of Jeff Riley and Alicia Kapus. She is a 5-foot-7 guard for the Pierz Pioneers.

