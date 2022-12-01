Girls Basketball: Pierz’s Riley signs on to Mayville State
Pierz senior signs to play women's college basketball
PIERZ — Pierz senior Lily Riley signed in NCAA National Letter of Intent to play women’s college basketball at Mayville State University Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Pierz High School.
Riley is the daughter of Jeff Riley and Alicia Kapus. She is a 5-foot-7 guard for the Pierz Pioneers.
