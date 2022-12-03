Girls Basketball: Rogers rolls past Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Rogers for a Section 8-4A showdown.
ROGERS — Brook Sandberg scored a team-high seven points for the Brainerd Warriors in a 52-22 loss to the Rogers Royals in a Section 8-4A matchup Friday, Dec. 2.
Rogers held the Warriors to seven first-half points. Kylee Soens added six points for Brainerd.
Karley Dunham corralled seven rebounds to lead the Warriors.
Rogers 7 15 -- 22
Brainerd 31 21 -- 52
ROGERS
Kenzie Jones 2, Abigail Hanks 2, Alexis Moberg 3, Clara Glad 11, Gwyneth Strassburg 3, Emily Glass 1, Chloe Netzinger 2, Callie Hauser 2, Payton Daun 5, Katelyn Maciej 21. FG 19-60 (31.7%), FT 12-18 (66.7%). 3-point 2-15 (13.5%).
BRAINERD
Kylee Soens 6, Emma Sheflo 2, Mya Tautges 1, Brook Sandberg 7, Karley Dunham 4, Elianna Riley 2. FG 6-33 (18.2%), FT 10-13 (76.9%). 3-point 0-8 (0%).. Overall: 2-1. Next: hosts Sauk Rapids 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
