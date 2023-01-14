99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Sabres stop Warriors

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Sartell Friday, Jan. 13.

By Dispatch staff report
January 13, 2023 09:13 PM
SARTELL — Mya Tautges recorded five points, six rebounds and three steals as the Brainerd Warriors lost 44-18 to the Sartell Sabres in a Central Lakes Conference game Friday, Jan. 13.

Sartell 22 22 – 44

Brainerd 3 15 – 18

SARTELL

Kaia Gack 5, Reese Geiger 2, Avery Templin 11, Brenna McClure 4, Emily Crandall 6, Greta Crandall 1, Chloe Turner 10, Marni Koosmann 3. FG 17-53 (32.1%), FT 5-8 (62.5%). 3-point 5-16 (31.2%).

BRAINERD

Ava Loney 2, Kylee Soens 4, Mya Tautges 5, Brook Sandberg 4, Mallory Anderson 3. FG 7-35 (20%), FT 4-15 (26.7%). 3-point 0-6 (0%). Conference: 2-3. Overall: 4-6. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

