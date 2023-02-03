Girls Basketball: Storm roll past Warriors by 11
Brianerd at Sauk Rapids Feb. 2
SAUK RAPIDS — Mya Tautges scored 13 points for the Brainerd Warriors in their 43-34 loss to the Sauk Rapids Storm in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.
Allison Thomes added 10 for the Warriors in the loss.
The Storm swept the season series with Brainerd as they knocked off the Warriors 54-22 on Dec. 8.
Sauk Rapids 19 24 — 43
Brainerd 16 18 — 34
SAUK RAPIDS
Grace Roesch 10, Courtney Paulson 16, Sienna Petermeier 2, Olivia Mohs 1, Lauren Schloe 8, Mia Rogholt 6. FG 14-48 (29.2%), FT 12-22 (54.5%). 3-point 3-12 (25%).
BRAINERD
Kate Stadum 3, Kylee Soens 4, Mya Tautges 13, Ana Bjorklund 2, Karley Dunham 2, Allison Thomes 10. FG 14-50 (28%), FT 5-14 (35.7%). 3-point 1-15 (8.7%). Conference: 3-6. Overall: 6-12. Next: hosts Grand Rapids 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
