Girls Basketball: Storm roll past Warriors by 11

SAUK RAPIDS — Mya Tautges scored 13 points for the Brainerd Warriors in their 43-34 loss to the Sauk Rapids Storm in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Allison Thomes added 10 for the Warriors in the loss.

The Storm swept the season series with Brainerd as they knocked off the Warriors 54-22 on Dec. 8.

Sauk Rapids 19 24 — 43

Brainerd 16 18 — 34

SAUK RAPIDS

Grace Roesch 10, Courtney Paulson 16, Sienna Petermeier 2, Olivia Mohs 1, Lauren Schloe 8, Mia Rogholt 6. FG 14-48 (29.2%), FT 12-22 (54.5%). 3-point 3-12 (25%).

BRAINERD