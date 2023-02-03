99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Storm roll past Warriors by 11

Brianerd at Sauk Rapids Feb. 2

Mya Tautges
Mya Tautges
Kelly Humphrey
February 02, 2023 08:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SAUK RAPIDS — Mya Tautges scored 13 points for the Brainerd Warriors in their 43-34 loss to the Sauk Rapids Storm in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Allison Thomes added 10 for the Warriors in the loss.

The Storm swept the season series with Brainerd as they knocked off the Warriors 54-22 on Dec. 8.

Sauk Rapids 19 24 — 43

Brainerd 16 18 — 34

SAUK RAPIDS

Grace Roesch 10, Courtney Paulson 16, Sienna Petermeier 2, Olivia Mohs 1, Lauren Schloe 8, Mia Rogholt 6. FG 14-48 (29.2%), FT 12-22 (54.5%). 3-point 3-12 (25%).

BRAINERD

Kate Stadum 3, Kylee Soens 4, Mya Tautges 13, Ana Bjorklund 2, Karley Dunham 2, Allison Thomes 10. FG 14-50 (28%), FT 5-14 (35.7%). 3-point 1-15 (8.7%). Conference: 3-6. Overall: 6-12. Next: hosts Grand Rapids 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLBRAINERD WARRIORS
What To Read Next
Andrew Kargel
Prep
Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors knock off Dakota United 2-0
Brainerd at Dakota United for floor hockey Feb. 2
February 02, 2023 08:37 PM
Mason Kuepers
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors finish regular season perfect
Brainerd at Sauk Rapids for boys' swim and dive Feb. 2
February 02, 2023 08:20 PM
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Nordic Ski Meet
Prep
Nordic Ski: Warriors tab 15 all-conference skiers
Brainerd hosts Central Lakes Conference Championships in Nordic ski
February 02, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom