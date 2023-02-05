99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Thunderhawks outscore Warriors

The Brainerd Warriors hosted Grand Rapids Saturday, Feb. 4.

Karley Dunham
Karley Dunham
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
February 04, 2023 08:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Karley Dunham’s 12 points led the Brainerd Warriors in a 57-38 non-conference loss to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Saturday, Feb. 4.

Kate Stadum added seven points for the 6-13 Warriors.

Grand Rapids 31 26 -- 57

Brainerd 17 21 -- 38

GRAND RAPIDS

Kate Janifgaard 7, Kyra Giffer 5, Hannah Hostetter 1, Jessika Lofstrom 10, Taryn Hamling 24, Braya LaPlant 10. FG 23-50 (46%), FT 4-6 (66.7%). 3-point 7-18 (38.9%).

BRAINERD

Kate Stadum 7, Emma Sheflo 2, Mya Tautges 4, Ana Bjorklund 2, Karley Dunham 12, AJ Johnson 2, Cora Clough 3, Elianna Riley 4, Addison Bjorklund 2. FG 16-40 (40%), FT 4-4 (100%). 3-point 2-9 (22.2%). Overall: 6-13. Next: hosts Roori 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSGIRLS BASKETBALL
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Calia Chaney
Prep
Alpine Skiing: Brainerd combines to win Afton Alps Invite
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Afton Alps Friday, Feb. 3.
February 04, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ella Hershey.jpeg
Prep
Area Dance Team: 3 from Little Falls team make All-State
Three Little Falls dancers honored.
February 04, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Beau Thoma
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Thoma a double-double machine for Flyers
Little Falls senior earns area athlete of the week
February 04, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Rose Aldridge
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Aldridge the new points leader for Lightning
Pequot Lakes senior earns area athlete of the week
February 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom