Girls Basketball: Thunderhawks outscore Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors hosted Grand Rapids Saturday, Feb. 4.
BRAINERD — Karley Dunham’s 12 points led the Brainerd Warriors in a 57-38 non-conference loss to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Saturday, Feb. 4.
Kate Stadum added seven points for the 6-13 Warriors.
Grand Rapids 31 26 -- 57
Brainerd 17 21 -- 38
GRAND RAPIDS
Kate Janifgaard 7, Kyra Giffer 5, Hannah Hostetter 1, Jessika Lofstrom 10, Taryn Hamling 24, Braya LaPlant 10. FG 23-50 (46%), FT 4-6 (66.7%). 3-point 7-18 (38.9%).
BRAINERD
Kate Stadum 7, Emma Sheflo 2, Mya Tautges 4, Ana Bjorklund 2, Karley Dunham 12, AJ Johnson 2, Cora Clough 3, Elianna Riley 4, Addison Bjorklund 2. FG 16-40 (40%), FT 4-4 (100%). 3-point 2-9 (22.2%). Overall: 6-13. Next: hosts Roori 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
