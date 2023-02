ALEXANDRIA — Mya Tautges scored 15 points for the Brainerd Warriors in their 65-51 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Friday, Feb. 24.

Karley Dunham added 10 points for the Warriors as they finished the regular season 9-16.

Alexandria 40 25 — 65

Brainerd 23 28 — 51

ALEXANDRIA

Ella Steussy 3, Elizabeth Heydt 4, Hadley Thul 21, Chloe Scholl 15, MaCee Linow 16, Camree Miller 1, Kaia Emter 1, Kate Hennessy 4. FG 24-64 (37.5%), FT 12-20 (60%). 3-point 5-21 (23.8%).

BRAINERD