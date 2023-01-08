Girls Basketball: Warriors outscored on road
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Grand Rapids Saturday, Jan. 7.
GRAND RAPIDS — Addison Bjorklund tallied nine points and AJ Johnson scored eight for the Brainerd Warriors in a 46-28 non-conference loss to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Saturday, Jan. 7.
Mya Tautges added eight rebounds to go with three points.
Grand Rapids 16 30 -- 46
Brainerd 9 19 -- 28
GRAND RAPIDS
Kate Jamtgaard 1, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 10, Taryn Hamling 11, Braya LaPlant 14, Amanda Scharping 3. FG 20-52 (38.5%), FT 2-4 (50%). 3-point 4-19 (21.1%).
BRAINERD
Ava Loney 2, Kate Stadum 6, Mya Tautges 3, AJ Johnson 8, Addison Bjorklund 9. FG 10-35 (28.6%), FT 6-9 (66.7%). 3-point 2-10 (20%). Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts St. Cloud 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
