Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Warriors prevail through stifling defense

Brainerd hosts Moorhead Tuesday, Jan. 3

Brainerd girls basketball vs Moorhead.
With Moorhead Spuds Julie MacAdams and Grace Perry guarding, Brainerd Warrior A.J. Johnson shoots the ball Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
January 03, 2023 09:26 PM
BRAINERD — It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win.

The Moorhead Spuds were mounting a comeback against the Brainerd Warriors in the Section 8-4A contest Tuesday, Jan. 3.

After a layup cut Brainerd’s lead to 30-27, the Spuds were out of timeouts and could not stop the clock.

With less than five seconds left, Brainerd senior Kate Stadum held the ball out of bounds and watched the clock run out for a Warriors’ win.

Brainerd head coach Troy Nelson breathed a sigh of relief seeing his team bounce back from a 64-20 loss to Elk River Thursday, Dec. 29.

“We talked before the game that it’s a process and this is the next step in our process,” he said. “We knew we were going to play a team we could compete against and if we played well we had a chance to win. I thought the girls never quit competing today which I was super proud of.”

Brainerd used a full-court press in the first half to take a 20-7 lead.

The Warriors recorded 11 steals and forced the Spuds into 20 turnovers.

“The last game we played they had really good guards, but today (Moorhead) only started one guard and four forwards, so we decided to put a little pressure on and see if they could handle stuff in the full court,” Nelson said. “We did a really good job of switching back and forth and any time you hold a team under 30 it’s a good defensive game.”

Brainerd girls basketball vs Moorhead.
Moorhead Spuds Julie MacAdams and Haley Oberg fight for a loose ball Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Moorhead’s Grace Perry nailed a 3-pointer in the game’s opening possession. It would be the only field goal Moorhead would score for the next 15 minutes as the Warriors forced the Spuds into 2-of-14 shooting in the first half.

“I just thought we were rotating really well and switching defenses when we could,” Nelson said. “I think it kept them off guard and off balance and I thought the kids did a good job of changing things on the fly.”

In the second half, Stadum scored five of her team-leading eight points to put the Warriors ahead 30-15 with six minutes.

Moorhead then went on a 12-0 run before it ran out of time.

Brainerd girls basketball vs Moorhead.
Brainerd head girls basketball coach Troy Nelson coaches Kate Stadum from the sidelines against the Moorhead Spuds Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“We just need to learn how to take a deep breath and not panic,” Nelson said. “Right at the end of the game, I told the girls that I much rather would learn lessons in these types of games than our last game. We just have to learn how to finish games.”

Perry finished with eight points to lead the Spuds.

Eight different Warriors found the scoresheet as they shot 25% from the field, 12% from 3-point and 46.2% from the free throw line.

Moorhead also featured eight different scorers and shot 29% from the field and 22% from 3-point.

Brainerd girls basketball vs Moorhead.
Brainerd Warrior Kate Stadum drives to the basket against the Moorhead Spuds Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The Warriors grabbed 13 offensive rebounds to Moorhead’s seven.

“I thought we did a good job of rebounding out of all of our defenses today,” Nelson said. “That’s a good rebounding team we played and we owned the boards on them which was good for us.”

The win moves Brainerd to above .500 at 4-3 and 2-2 in Section 8-4A play. The Warriors travel to Grand Rapids for a game Saturday, Jan. 7.

“We have to continue to improve every day at practice and keep playing together,” Nelson said. “I thought we did a good job of playing together today.”

Moorhead 7 20 — 27

Brainerd 20 10 — 30

MOORHEAD

Katelynn Schwantz 5, Julia MacAdams 1, Grace Perry 8, Haley Oberg 2, Kyra Swanson 3, Lauren Peterson 5, Tori Hagen 2, Ava Redding 1. FG 10-34 (29.4%), FT 3-6 (50%). 3-point 4-18 (22.2%).

BRAINERD

Ava Loney 2, Kate Stadum 8, Kylee Soens 3, Ana Bjorklund 4, Brook Sandberg 2, Karley Dunham 3, AJ Johnson 6, Addison Bjorklund 2. FG 11-44 (25%), FT 6-13 (46.2%). 3-point 2-17 (11.8%).

Warriors 30, Moorhead 27

Key: Warriors’ defense holds strong in section win.
Overall: Brd 4-3, M 1-9.
Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

