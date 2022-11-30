Girls Basketball: Warriors suffocate Buffalo in section win
Brainerd at Buffalo in a Section 8-4A game Nov. 29
We are part of The Trust Project.
BUFFALO — Addison Bjorklund led the way with 14 points for the Brainerd Warriors in their 43-30 Section 8-4A win over the Buffalo Bison Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Mya Tautges scored seven points and Karley Dunham six as nine different Warriors scored in the win.
Buffalo 10 20 — 30
Brainerd 16 27 — 43
BUFFALO
Ellie Madsen 4, Hailey Posch 2, Olivia Luc 7, Mary McNamara 5, Alyana Feekes 2, Brylie Guida 5, Ella Zwart 3, Hayley Rohlin 2.
BRAINERD
Ava Loney 2, Kate Stadum 3, Kylee Soens 2, Emma Sheflo 1, Mya Tautges 7, Brook Sandberg 5, Karley Dunham 6, Elianna Riley 3, Addison Bjorklund 14. Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Willmar 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario