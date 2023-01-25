Girls Basketball: Willmar tops Warriors by 2
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Willmar Tuesday, Jan. 24.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WILLMAR — AJ Johnson recorded 11 points and five rebounds as the Brainerd Warriors lost 49-47 to the Willmar Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Brainerd’s Kate Stadum finished with seven points and six rebounds and Karley Dunham tallied five points and nine rebounds.
Willmar 28 21 – 49
Brainerd 21 26 – 47
WILLMAR
Brielle Ogdahl 9, Maycee Gustafson 6, Telilie Lange 6, Allie Rosendahl 7, Zoe Schroeder 7, Kenedee Salonek 12, Lyza Gustafson 2. FG 16-51 (31.4%), FT 11-20 (55%). 3-point 6-16 (37.5%).
BRAINERD
Kate Stadum 7, Kylee Soens 5, Emma Sheflo 4, Mya Tautges 5, Ana Bjorklund 2, Brook Sandberg 5, Karley Dunham 5, AJ Johnson 11, Addison Bjorklund 3. FG 17-49 (34.7%), FT 10-16 (62.5%). 3-point 3-13 (23.1%). Conference: 2-5. Overall: 4-11. Next: at Cambridge-Isanti 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Brainerd hosts Duluth East Tuesday, Jan. 24
7 area girls basketball teams were in action Jan. 24
Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Jan. 24.