Girls Golf: Olson, Krieger on watchlist

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors Izzy Olson and Morgan Krieger of the Pequot Lakes Patriots were named to the Ms. Minnesota Golf watchlist.

The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf Committee released its list of top Minnesota high school senior golfers in the state that would be up for consideration for the seventh annual award.

Izzy Olson Kelly Humphrey

A statewide committee chaired by Phillip Ebner and comprised of high school coaches and Minnesota golf leadership will select eight girls and eight boys based on their respective performance in the 2023 high school tournament season. From the group of finalists, two individual golfers will be chosen as Ms. Minnesota Golf and Mr. Minnesota Golf, and presented with the award, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

The list of female nominees is Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea, Avery O'Donnell, Elk River, Brooke Bee, Lake City, Brooke Bothwell, Edina, Emma Berge, Lake City, Emma Lai, Eastview, Grace Petzold, Providence Academy, Hannah Boraas, Alexandria, Izzy Olson, Brainerd, Kate Burke, Edina, Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine, Morgan Eckman, Jordan, Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes, Nicole Reineke, Chaska, Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie, Victoria Woytassek, Jordan.

The list of male candidates are Arthur Ylitalo, Buffalo, Braeden Sladek, Alexandria, Cole Witherow, New Life Academy, Drew Teeter, Albert Lea, Evan Raiche, Lakeville North, Jacob Ferrin, Southwest Christian, Joe Kortan, Moorhead, Joseph Rohlwing, Eastview, Josh Esterley, Chaska, Justin Luan, East Ridge, Karson Patten, Cloquet, Kyler Schwamb, Farmington, Max Wolf, Hopkins, Owen Nielsen, Edina, Tyler Wanous, Eastview, Zach Rouleau, Farmington