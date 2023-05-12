99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls Golf: Olson, Krieger on watchlist

The list of candidates for the Ms. and Mr. Minnesota golfer were released.

Gravel Pit Invitational Golf
Pequot Lakes Patriot Morgan Krieger tees off Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the Gravel Pit Invitational Golf Tournament.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 10:54 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors Izzy Olson and Morgan Krieger of the Pequot Lakes Patriots were named to the Ms. Minnesota Golf watchlist.

The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf Committee released its list of top Minnesota high school senior golfers in the state that would be up for consideration for the seventh annual award.

Izzy Olson
Izzy Olson
Kelly Humphrey

A statewide committee chaired by Phillip Ebner and comprised of high school coaches and Minnesota golf leadership will select eight girls and eight boys based on their respective performance in the 2023 high school tournament season. From the group of finalists, two individual golfers will be chosen as Ms. Minnesota Golf and Mr. Minnesota Golf, and presented with the award, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

The list of female nominees is Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea, Avery O'Donnell, Elk River, Brooke Bee, Lake City, Brooke Bothwell, Edina, Emma Berge, Lake City, Emma Lai, Eastview, Grace Petzold, Providence Academy, Hannah Boraas, Alexandria, Izzy Olson, Brainerd, Kate Burke, Edina, Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine, Morgan Eckman, Jordan, Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes, Nicole Reineke, Chaska, Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie, Victoria Woytassek, Jordan.

The list of male candidates are Arthur Ylitalo, Buffalo, Braeden Sladek, Alexandria, Cole Witherow, New Life Academy, Drew Teeter, Albert Lea, Evan Raiche, Lakeville North, Jacob Ferrin, Southwest Christian, Joe Kortan, Moorhead, Joseph Rohlwing, Eastview, Josh Esterley, Chaska, Justin Luan, East Ridge, Karson Patten, Cloquet, Kyler Schwamb, Farmington, Max Wolf, Hopkins, Owen Nielsen, Edina, Tyler Wanous, Eastview, Zach Rouleau, Farmington

