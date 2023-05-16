Girls Golf: Olson leads CLC Championship after 1st round

COLD SPRING — Izzy Olson tallied two birdies and one bogey to be the leader in the first round of the Central Lakes Conference Championship Monday, May 16 at Rich Spring Golf Club.

Olson bogeyed her first hole of the day which was No. 13, before scoring birdies on holes two and three to get to 1-under where she would finish with a 71. Olson owns a five-shot lead headed into Round Two.

Sophia Karsnia recorded two birdies and shot a 78 to finish Round One tied for the third.

As a team the Warriors scored a 332, which put them in second place and six strokes off of Alexandria.

Meredith Holmstrom finished with a 91 and Marcella Timmons a 92 for the Warriors.

Round One scores: 1-Alexandria 326, 2-Brainerd 332, 3-Fergus Falls 371, 4-Sartell 371, 5-Willmar 386, 6-St. Cloud 396, 7-Rocori 412, 8-Sauk Rapids 417

Round One Leader: Izzy Olson (Brd) 71

Brainerd Round One results: 1-Izzy Olson 71, 3-Sophia Karsnia 78, 12-Meredith Holmstrom 91, 13-Marcella Timmons 92, 14-Madelyn Holmstrom93, 15-Kiley Jendro 95