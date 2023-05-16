99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Golf: Olson leads CLC Championship after 1st round

Brainerd girls golf plays first round of the Central Lakes Conference Championships Monday, May 15

Izzy Olson
Izzy Olson
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 10:12 PM

COLD SPRING — Izzy Olson tallied two birdies and one bogey to be the leader in the first round of the Central Lakes Conference Championship Monday, May 16 at Rich Spring Golf Club.

Olson bogeyed her first hole of the day which was No. 13, before scoring birdies on holes two and three to get to 1-under where she would finish with a 71. Olson owns a five-shot lead headed into Round Two.

Sophia Karsnia recorded two birdies and shot a 78 to finish Round One tied for the third.

As a team the Warriors scored a 332, which put them in second place and six strokes off of Alexandria.

Meredith Holmstrom finished with a 91 and Marcella Timmons a 92 for the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Round One scores: 1-Alexandria 326, 2-Brainerd 332, 3-Fergus Falls 371, 4-Sartell 371, 5-Willmar 386, 6-St. Cloud 396, 7-Rocori 412, 8-Sauk Rapids 417

Round One Leader: Izzy Olson (Brd) 71

Brainerd Round One results: 1-Izzy Olson 71, 3-Sophia Karsnia 78, 12-Meredith Holmstrom 91, 13-Marcella Timmons 92, 14-Madelyn Holmstrom93, 15-Kiley Jendro 95

Next: Brainerd hosts Warrior Invite at Madden’s The Classic 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.

What To Read Next
Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin drops 2 in regular season finale
May 15, 2023 10:28 PM
Lake Region Hornets Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Soccer: Hornets conclude season with loss to Fourth Baptist
May 15, 2023 10:25 PM
BD-Softball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Patriots blank Sauk Centre
May 15, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Pequot Manufacturing board of directors.
Local
Pequot Manufacturing to receive 2023 Award in Philanthropy
May 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kids performing in a play.
Arts and Entertainment
Harrison Elementary students perform 'The Wizard of Oz'
May 15, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
051523-glenn-mollette-stop-invasion.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Stop the invasion - before the ship sinks
May 15, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette