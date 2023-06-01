99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls Golf: Olson leads Warriors to 3rd after round 1

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the first round of the Section 8-3A girls' golf tournament.

Izzy Olson
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:55 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Izzy Olson sits in third place as do the Brainerd Warriors following the opening round of the Section 8-3A Tournament Thursday, June 1, at Headwaters Golf Club.

Olson carded a birdie on each nine to shoot a 5-over 77. She trails Hannah Boraas of Alexandria who shot a 5-under 67 to take the first-round lead.

Sophia Karsnia is tied for sixth with an 81. She carded three birdies and shot nines of 42-39.

The first-place team and then the next five individuals not on that team will advance to the Class 3A State Tournament

Marcella Timmons shot a 92 and Kiley Jendro a 95 for Brainerd’s 345.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria +32, 2-Detroit Lakes +38, 3-Brainerd +57, 4-Moorhead +64, 5-Sartell +67, 6-Becker +72, 7-Bemidji +79, 8-Buffalo +85, 9-Willmar +88, 10-Rocori +119, 11-St. Cloud Crush +122, 12-Sauk Rapids 448

First-round leader: Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 67

Brainerd results: 3-Izzy Olson 77, 6t-Sophia Karsnia 81, 24-Marcella Timmons 92, 38-Kiley Jendro 95, 41-Madelyn Holmstrom 97, 44-Meredith Holmstrom 105

Next: Final round of Section 8-3A Tournament at Headwaters Golf Club, Park Rapids 8:50 a.m. Friday, June 2.

