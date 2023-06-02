Girls Golf: Olson qualifies for state

PARK RAPIDS — Izzy Olson wasn’t on par with her golf game, but her golf game is better than most.

The Brainerd Warriors senior shot a second-round 79 Friday, June 2, in the Section 8-3A Tournament at Headwaters Golf Club to tie for fourth and qualify for her fourth Class 3A State Tournament.

Olson shot 77 Thursday during the opening round for a two-day 156 that landed her in a tie with Sartell’s Michayla Nordlund. Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas was the individual champion with a 140, but the Detroit Lakes Lakers secured the team title as they placed four girls in the top seven.

“I got off to a rocky start,” Olson said. “I had an 8-foot birdie putt and I three putted my first hole and then I three putted my next hole so I had two three-putts already on the card. Starting off that’s kind of tough.

“I finally found my groove. I missed a few short putts here and there that I should have made. Today was just about my putting. I made a few mistakes, but definitely, just my putting was a big factor.”

On the back nine, Olson carried three birdies, three bogeys and a triple on the par 5 18th to close with a 39 for her 79.

“I wanted to shoot better,” Olson said. “I definitely need to work on my putting. My lag putts and my short putts. My lag putts I just didn’t have any feel today. It just wasn’t there. I’m hitting my irons great. My driver is fine. It’s not getting me into trouble so it’s just my short game. I’ll be working on that in the next week and a half.”

Olson is motivated by her overall game. She said she gave herself opportunities to score, but just couldn’t make the putts. With that knowledge, she’s excited for her fourth state tournament. As an eighth grader, she advanced with the team. After COVID-19 canceled her freshman year, she advanced as an individual for the last three years.

Brainerd junior Sophia Karsnia was one spot away from advancing She shot 86 Friday for a two-day 167 that placed her 10th overall.

The top team and the top five individuals not on that team advance to state. Karsnia was one stroke away from forcing a playoff for the fifth and final spot.

Sophomore Madelyn Holmstrom shaved off 11 strokes from her opening round 97 to shoot a two-day 183 and tie with freshman teammate Marcella Timmons, who fired rounds of 92-91 for her 183.

Brainerd finished third as a team with a 687. Kiley Jendro placed 39th with a 194 and Meredith Holmstrom shaved nine strokes off her opening round for a today-day 201 to place 43rd.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 630, 2-Alexandria 645, 3-Brainerd 687, 4-Moohread 707, 5-Becker 716, 6-Sartell 720, 7-Buffalo 751, 8-Bemidji 766

Individual medalist: Hannah Boraas 67-73 -- 140

Team results:4t-Izzy Olson 77-79 -- 156, 10-Sophia Karsnia 81-86 -- 167, 26t-Madelyn Holmstrom 97-86 -- 183, 26t-Marcella Timmons 92-91 -- 183, 39-Kiley Jendro 95-99 -- 184, 43-Meredith Holmstrom 105-96 -- 201