99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Golf: Olson shoots even par to win at Headwaters

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Presection 8-3A meet at Headwaters Golf Club.

Izzy Olson
Izzy Olson
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:50 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Brainerd’s Izzy Olson cleared the field by six strokes to lead the Brainerd Warriors to second place in the Section 8-3A Presection meet Friday, May 12, at Headwaters Golf Club.

Olson fired an even-par 72. She shot even par nines with matching 36s as she carded three birdies and three bogeys. She got to 3-under after eight holes.

Sophia Karsnia tied for second with her 78 followed by Madelyn Holmstrom’s 89 and Marcella Timmons’ 90 for Brainerd's 329 which landed them behind Alexandria in the team standings.

For the actual section tournament, the top team and the next five individuals not on that team will advance to the state tournament.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 319, 2-Brainerd 329, 3-Detroit Lakes 332, 4-Sartell 351, 5-Buffalo 357, 6-Moorhead 358, 7-Becker 360, 8-Bemidji 372, 9-Willmar 377, 10-Rocori 398, 11-St. Cloud 415, 12-Sauk Rapids 422

Individual medalist: Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 72

Brainerd results: 1-Izzy Olson 72, 2t-Sophia Karsnia 78, 23t-Madelyn Holmstrom 89, 25t-Marcella Timmons 90, 28t-Kiley Jendro 92, 55-Meredith Holmstrom 104

Next: Brainerd in the first round of the Central Lakes Conference championship at Rich Spring Golf Course 2 p.m. Monday, May 15.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Max Holmstrom
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors 2nd in presection meet
May 12, 2023 05:41 PM
golfing-closeup.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Golf: Flyers finish 5th with Pierz in 6th
May 12, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMG_0101.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Kimman, Fischer honored by peers and coaches
May 12, 2023 11:11 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
County Road 145 resurfacing project starts May 15
May 12, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Teachers who were honored as Educators of Excellence.
Local
Sourcewell celebrates area Educators of Excellence
May 12, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
BD-News Events2.JPG
Business
Clow Stamping receives grants as part of $18.9 million expansion
May 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report