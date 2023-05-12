Girls Golf: Olson shoots even par to win at Headwaters

PARK RAPIDS — Brainerd’s Izzy Olson cleared the field by six strokes to lead the Brainerd Warriors to second place in the Section 8-3A Presection meet Friday, May 12, at Headwaters Golf Club.

Olson fired an even-par 72. She shot even par nines with matching 36s as she carded three birdies and three bogeys. She got to 3-under after eight holes.

Sophia Karsnia tied for second with her 78 followed by Madelyn Holmstrom’s 89 and Marcella Timmons’ 90 for Brainerd's 329 which landed them behind Alexandria in the team standings.

For the actual section tournament, the top team and the next five individuals not on that team will advance to the state tournament.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 319, 2-Brainerd 329, 3-Detroit Lakes 332, 4-Sartell 351, 5-Buffalo 357, 6-Moorhead 358, 7-Becker 360, 8-Bemidji 372, 9-Willmar 377, 10-Rocori 398, 11-St. Cloud 415, 12-Sauk Rapids 422

Individual medalist: Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 72

Brainerd results: 1-Izzy Olson 72, 2t-Sophia Karsnia 78, 23t-Madelyn Holmstrom 89, 25t-Marcella Timmons 90, 28t-Kiley Jendro 92, 55-Meredith Holmstrom 104