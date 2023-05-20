Girls Golf: Olson, Warriors finish first

SARTELL — Izzy Olson added another individual medalist as she recorded three birdies in her round of 76 to help the Brainerd Warriors win in a Central Lakes Conference meet Friday, May 19, at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course.

Marcella Timmons shot an 85, which was good for fourth place and Madelyn Holmstrom finished fifth with her 87.

Sophia Karsnia rounded out the scoring for the Warriors as she tied for sixth after firing an 88.

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 336, 2-Sartell 351, 3-Willmar 365, 4-Rocori 392, 5-St. Cloud Crush 397, 6-Sartell 409, 7-Sauk Rapids-Rice 452

Individual medalist: Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 76

Brainerd results: 1-Izzy Olson 76, 4-Marcella Timmons 85, 5-Madelyn Holmstrom 87, T6-Sophia Karsnia 88, T20-Meredith Holmstrom 100, 29-Kiley Jendro 108