Sports Prep

Girls Golf: Olson, Warriors finish first

The Brainerd Warriors competed in a Central Lakes Conference meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course.

Izzy Olson
Izzy Olson
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:53 PM

SARTELL — Izzy Olson added another individual medalist as she recorded three birdies in her round of 76 to help the Brainerd Warriors win in a Central Lakes Conference meet Friday, May 19, at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course.

Marcella Timmons shot an 85, which was good for fourth place and Madelyn Holmstrom finished fifth with her 87.

Sophia Karsnia rounded out the scoring for the Warriors as she tied for sixth after firing an 88.

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 336, 2-Sartell 351, 3-Willmar 365, 4-Rocori 392, 5-St. Cloud Crush 397, 6-Sartell 409, 7-Sauk Rapids-Rice 452

Individual medalist: Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 76

Brainerd results: 1-Izzy Olson 76, 4-Marcella Timmons 85, 5-Madelyn Holmstrom 87, T6-Sophia Karsnia 88, T20-Meredith Holmstrom 100, 29-Kiley Jendro 108

Next: Brainerd in Final Round of Central Lakes Conference Championship at Territory Golf Club, St. Cloud 2 p.m. Monday, May 22.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
