Girls Golf: Olson, Warriors win at Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS — Izzy Olson recorded a 1-under 71 including four birdies and an eagle to capture the individual medalist as the Brainerd Warriors won the Central Lakes Conference meet at Wapicada Golf Course Monday, May 8.

Sophia Karsnia shot a 78 as she placed third for the Warriors while Marcella Timmons fired an 85 to finish in fifth.

Madelyn Holmstrom tied for sixth for Brainerd with an 86.

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 320, 2-Alexandria 335, 3-Willmar 371, 4-Sartell 378, 5-Rocori 408, 6-St. Cloud Crush 425, 7-Sauk Rapids-Rice 446

Individual medalist: Izzy Olson (Brd) 71

Brainerd results: 1-Izzy Olson, 3-Sophia Karsnia 78, 5-Marcella Timmons 85, T6-Madelyn Holmstrom 86, T14-Kiley Jendro 93, T26-Meredith Holmstrom 108