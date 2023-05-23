99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls Golf: Olson wins CLC Championship, Warriors 2nd

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the final round of the Central Lakes Conference Championship Monday, May 22.

Izzy Olson
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:29 PM

ST. CLOUD — Izzy Olson added Central Lakes Conference individual champion to her Ms. Minnesota Golfer resume as she posted an even-par 72 in the final round of the championship Monday, May 22, at Territory Golf Club.

Olson’s two-day 143 gave her a four-stroke win over Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas.On Monday, Olson went out in 39, but shot a 3-under 33 on the back nine for her even-par round. She carded five birdies.

“She started off tough, but fought through it and got herself back,” Warriors head coach Todd Person said. “She had an out-of-bounds ball on the ninth hole and then three-putted, but played lights out on her back nine. It was tight. We knew it would be with Hannah, who made seven birdies today.”

Junior Sophia Karsnia earned all-conference honors as she placed fifth with a two-day 160. Karsnia posted an 82 Monday to go with the 78 she carded at Rich Spring Golf Club

Madelyn Holmstrom shot an 83 Monday to finish tied for 13th with a 176. Holmstrom fired nines of 43-40 for her 83, which was 10 strokes better than her 93 at Rich Springs.

Kiley Jendro placed 18th with a two-day 183 followed by Marcella Timmons in 19th place with a 187 and Meredith Holmstrom’s 20th-place 188.

“We are going to head to the section course next Monday for a practice round and we’ll just see where things are,” Person said. “We’re moving in the right direction with how our girls are playing, especially Marcella and Madelyn. Both are ready to bust loose. Madelyn had a lot of birdie putts that just lipped out so she’s really close.”

Olson finished second in the overall conference standings behind Borass by just a half a stroke. The conference takes the top four scores from all of the conference meets during the regular season and drops any higher scores to produce an average score. Borass finished with a 71.25 average, while Olson averaged 71.75.

The top 14 averages earn all-conference and that included Sophia Karsnia, who finished fifth, Madelyn Holmstrom, who finished 11th and Marcella Timmons who finished 14th.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 638, 2-Brainerd 658, 3-Sartell 702, 4-Fergus Falls 715, 5-Willmar 754, 6t-St. Cloud 788, 6t-Rocori 788, 8-Sauk Rapids 821

Individual medalist: Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 71-72 -- 143

Brainerd results: 1-Izzy Olson 71-72 -- 143, 5-Sophia Karsnia 78-82 -- 160, 13t-Madelyn Holmstrom 91-83 -- 176, 18-Kiley Jendro 94-89 -- 183, 19-Marcella Timmons 92-95 -- 187, 20-Meredith Holmstrom 93-97 -- 188,

Next: Brainerd in Section 8-3A First round at Headwaters Golf Course, Park Rapids, Thursday, June 1.

