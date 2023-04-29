Girls Golf: Patriots land in runner-up spot
Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek competed Friday, April 28, at Crosswoods Golf Course.
CROSSLAKE — Morgan Krieger shot a second-place 76 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to second place Friday, April 28, during the Bemidji Invite at Crosswoods Golf Course.
Genevieve Birkeland tied for third with a 78 and Charlee Sullivan tied for 10th with an 89.
Brainerd’s Meredith Holmstrom also tied for 10th with an 89 as the Warriors placed fifth. Wadena-Deer Creek, led by Emma Weniger’s 100, finished fourth.
Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 317, 2-Pequot Lakes 333, 3-Bemidji 393, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 424, 5-Brainerd 437
Individual medalist: Laura Syltie (DL) 75
Brainerd results: 10t-Meredith Holmstrom 89, 22t-Afton Matteson 109, 25-Kate Boberg 119, 26-Addi Wirtz 120, 27-Taya Turcotte 121
Pequot Lakes results: 2-Morgan Krieger 76, 3t-Genevieve Birkeland 78, 10t-Charlee Sullivan 89, 12-Anna Neva 90, 15t-Isabel Larson 97, 17-Bahati Gibbs 98, 18t-Alexa Pietig 100
Wadena-Deer Creek results: 18-Emma Weniger 100, 20-Amara Neuerburg 106, 22t-Kelanie Oldakowski 109, 22t-Libby Hartman 109, 30-Hannah Dosdall 133
ADVERTISEMENT