Girls Golf: Patriots land in runner-up spot

Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek competed Friday, April 28, at Crosswoods Golf Course.

golfing-closeup.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:00 PM

CROSSLAKE — Morgan Krieger shot a second-place 76 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to second place Friday, April 28, during the Bemidji Invite at Crosswoods Golf Course.

Genevieve Birkeland tied for third with a 78 and Charlee Sullivan tied for 10th with an 89.

Brainerd’s Meredith Holmstrom also tied for 10th with an 89 as the Warriors placed fifth. Wadena-Deer Creek, led by Emma Weniger’s 100, finished fourth.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 317, 2-Pequot Lakes 333, 3-Bemidji 393, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 424, 5-Brainerd 437

Individual medalist: Laura Syltie (DL) 75

Brainerd results: 10t-Meredith Holmstrom 89, 22t-Afton Matteson 109, 25-Kate Boberg 119, 26-Addi Wirtz 120, 27-Taya Turcotte 121

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Morgan Krieger 76, 3t-Genevieve Birkeland 78, 10t-Charlee Sullivan 89, 12-Anna Neva 90, 15t-Isabel Larson 97, 17-Bahati Gibbs 98, 18t-Alexa Pietig 100

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 18-Emma Weniger 100, 20-Amara Neuerburg 106, 22t-Kelanie Oldakowski 109, 22t-Libby Hartman 109, 30-Hannah Dosdall 133

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

