Girls Golf: Warriors finish 2nd at Pebble Lake Golf Course

FERGUS FALLS — Brainerd’s Izzy Olson recorded two birdies on her way to a 1-over, 73 in the Central Lakes Conference meet Thursday, May 11, at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

The Warriors finished second behind Alexandria with a score of 321. Sophia Karsnia fired a 77 and Madelyn Holmstrom an 80 for the Warriors.

Kiley Jendro shot a 91 for Brainerd also well.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 311, 2-Brainerd 321, 3-Fergus Falls 342, 4-Sartell 355, 5-Sauk Rapids 442

Individual medalist: Hannah Boraas (SM) 71

Brainerd results: 3-Izzy Olson 73, 5-Sophia Karsnia 77, T6-Madelyn Holmstrom 80, 14-Kiley Jendro 91, 17-Marcella Timmons 93, 23-Meredith Homstrom 104

Warriors compete in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Karley Dunham led the way for the Brainerd Warriors with a 96 as they competed in the St. Cloud Country Club Girls Invite Thursday, May 11.

Brainerd finished in 14th with a score of 433.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 339, 2-Benilde St. Margaret’s 343, 3-Becker 363, 4-Chanhassen 370, T5-Buffalo 373, T5-Albany 373, 7-Monticello 388, 8-Eden Prairie 389, 9-Rogers 393 10-Willmar 398, 11-St. Cloud Cathedral 399, 12-Marshall 410, 13-St. Cloud Crush 432, 14-Brainerd 433

Individual medalist: Alyssa Raghuveer (BSM) 77