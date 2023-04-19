Girls Golf: Warriors hope to be sharp come playoff time

BRAINERD — Senior Izzy Olson is coming off of a Top 25 finish in last year’s Class 3A State Tournament.

The expectations are to top that this year and hopefully lead the Brainerd Warriors back to the Class 3A State Tournament as a team after a one-year absence.

“She’s really focused,” Warriors head coach Todd Person said. “She’s been working hard, even though she knows she’ll be diving next year at the Naval Academy, she still continues to work hard all winter and this spring on her golf game.”

Olson qualified for state with a two-day 165 in the Section 8-3A Tournament. Her 165 landed her in a playoff for the fifth and final individual spot. She needed a birdie on her final hole of regulation to make that happen.

After five extra holes, Olson finally bettered her competitor to advance to her third state tournament.

At state, she fired a two-day 160. She opened with an 83, but rallied with a second-day 77.

“From talking to her and to her swing coach (PGA golf professional) Ryan Sharpe, they really feel that she’s going to make a run at the state tournament. She’s looking to get into one of those top spots.”

In last year’s section meet, Sophia Karsnia fired a 169 with rounds of 85-84 to land as Brainerd’s No. 3 scorer behind state-bound Katie Foley, who graduated, and Olson.

In the Central Lakes Conference Championship, Karsnia fired rounds of 79 and 87.

“She’s started to work with Ryan Sharpe as well,” Person said. “I think that will be a good fit for her. Ryan does such a good job of not necessarily revamping everything, but taking the skills that they’ve got and honing them in for those kids. I think starting to work with Ryan is a positive for her.”

Sophomore Madelyn Holmstrom was Brainerd’s No. 4 scorer at the section tournament. She fired a 171 with rounds of 87-84. Holmstrom opened the CLC Championship with an 83 followed by an 87.

“Again, another one who has started working with Ryan Sharpe and Ryan has a lot of positive things to say about Madelyn. She has a lot of clubhead speed and a good attitude. That’s one of the things that we’ve worked on. We just want to keep things positive with her. She’s a player and she works.”

Holmstrom is the younger sister of Max Holmstrom, who advanced to state last year on the boys’ side.

“She started with us as an eighth-grader on varsity,” Person added. “She started the same time as an Alexandria girl and it will be fun to see where she falls with her this year.”

Freshman Marcella Timmons also returns after firing a two-day 188 at sections.

In the conference tournament, she opened with an 87 and finished with a 97.

“She worked hard over the winter with Ryan,” Person said. “She has raw athletic talent. She’s been working on getting her misses to be more on one side or the other. She’s been working on getting things more consistent because if you know where your misses are going you can plan for that. The time she was in the simulator that I saw it was good to see the direction she is going.”

The Warriors graduated Foley and Anna Angland from last year’s team that placed second in the Section 8-3A Tournament and in the Central Lakes Conference. Early contenders for those two open roster spots are sophomores Libby Lake, Kiley Jendro and Karly Dunham.

Sophomore Karly Dunham practices her puttGolf practice Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“Libby has worked with Ryan Sharpe for years and she’s been playing really well over the winter in the simulator,” Person said. “She’s a swimmer, too, and she’s a hard worker. She doesn’t back away from work.

“Kiley has been one who has been right on the edge of making the varsity. I expect her to give it a run this year. She’s a hockey player and is very strong with good clubhead speed.

“Karly is close to 6 feet tall and has a lot of leverage. She’s an athlete and it’s great to have those kids on the team."

Senior Camdyn Marohn will battle for a spot as will eighth-grader Beatric Hartwig.

“Alexandria lost two of their top three players as well and depth-wise it will be interesting to see where we’re at,” Person said. “Alexandria has golf facilities in their community that we don’t have for the kids. It’s always tough when we get going, but usually, by the time we get to the end of the season near sections we’re firing on all cylinders so it will be fun to see where we are at that point.”

Girls golf

Head coach: Todd Person (11th year)

2022 finish: Second in CLC, second in Section 8-3A

Returning state team members: Izzy Olson

Assistant coach: Leah Rasmussen

Captains: Olson, Camdyn Marohn

Warrior roster

Seniors: Camdyn Marohn, Izzy Olson

Juniors: Addi Wirtz, Jocelyn Daniels, Sophia Karsnia

Sophomores: Aleeta Wallace, Betty Northway, Karley Dunham, Kate Boberg, Kiley Jendro, Libby Lake, Madelyn Holmstrom, Taya Turcotte

Freshmen: Afton Mattson, Grace Enge, Maddie Angland, Madison Hunnicutt, Marcella Timmons, Savannah Mendel

Eighth-grader: Beatrice Hartwig

Warrior schedule

Wednesday, April 19: In Pequot Lakes Invite at Crosswoods 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 20: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Alexandria Golf Club 3 p.m.

April 28: in Bemidji Invite at Bemidji Town and Country Club 9:30 a.m.

May 1: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Eagle Creek 3:30 p.m.

May 2: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Madden’s Resort 3:30 p.m.

May 8: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Wapicada 3:30 p.m.

May 11: in St. Cloud Invite at St. Cloud Country Club 9 a.m.

May 11: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Pebble Lake 3:30 p.m.

May 12: Presection 8-3A at Headwaters TBD

May 15: Central Lakes Conference Championship, Day One, at Rich Spring 2 p.m.

May 17: Host Warrior Invite at The Classic at Madden’s 9 a.m.

May 19: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Blackberry Ridge 3 p.m.

May 22: Central Lakes Conference Championship, Day Two, at Territory Golf Club 2 p.m.

June 1: Section 8-3A Opening Round at Headwaters TBD

June 2: Section 8-3A Final Round at Headwaters TBD