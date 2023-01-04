Girls Hockey: 3 different Warriors score in win
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors hosted Grand Rapids-Greenway Tuesday, Jan. 3.
BRAINERD — Goals were finally scored.
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors entered the Tuesday, Jan. 3, non-conference contest with Class 2A’s No. 19-ranked Grand Rapids-Greenway on a four-game winless streak (0-3-1). During that time, BLF was only able to produce one goal
That changed Tuesday as Brynn Thoma, Macy Peterson and Molly Hagelie all scored for the Warriors leading to a 3-1 victory at Essential Health Sports Center
GR-G went up 1-0 with a first-period goal, but after that Ericah Folden stopped the remaining 23 shots she faced for the win in net.
Thoma’s goal came off an assist from Kendra Couture. A little less than five minutes later, Peterson’s tally gave BLF a 2-1 lead. Her goal was assisted by Molly Pohlkamp.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hagelie’s goal came in the third off assists from Peyton LeMieur and Aubree Caauwe.
Despite scoring three goals, Brainerd attempted just 14 shots on net.