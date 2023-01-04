Girls Hockey: 3 different Warriors score in win

BRAINERD — Goals were finally scored.

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors entered the Tuesday, Jan. 3, non-conference contest with Class 2A’s No. 19-ranked Grand Rapids-Greenway on a four-game winless streak (0-3-1). During that time, BLF was only able to produce one goal

That changed Tuesday as Brynn Thoma, Macy Peterson and Molly Hagelie all scored for the Warriors leading to a 3-1 victory at Essential Health Sports Center

GR-G went up 1-0 with a first-period goal, but after that Ericah Folden stopped the remaining 23 shots she faced for the win in net.

Thoma’s goal came off an assist from Kendra Couture. A little less than five minutes later, Peterson’s tally gave BLF a 2-1 lead. Her goal was assisted by Molly Pohlkamp.

Hagelie’s goal came in the third off assists from Peyton LeMieur and Aubree Caauwe.

Despite scoring three goals, Brainerd attempted just 14 shots on net.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 1 0 0 -- 1

Brainerd/Little Falls 0 2 1 -- 3

First period: GRG-Kalle Reed (Morgan Carsrud) 3:51

Second period: BLF-Brynn Thoma (Kendra Couture) 4:44; BLF-Macy Peterson (Molly Pohlkamp) 9:33

Third period: BLF-Molly Hagelie (Peyton LeMieur, Aubree Caauwe) 6:06

Shots on goal: BLF 6 3 5 -- 14, GRG 4 12 8 -- 24

Goalies: BLF-Ericah Folden (23 saves); GRG-Riley Toivonen (11 saves)