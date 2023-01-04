99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Girls Hockey: 3 different Warriors score in win

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors hosted Grand Rapids-Greenway Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 03, 2023 09:42 PM
BRAINERD — Goals were finally scored.

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors entered the Tuesday, Jan. 3, non-conference contest with Class 2A’s No. 19-ranked Grand Rapids-Greenway on a four-game winless streak (0-3-1). During that time, BLF was only able to produce one goal

That changed Tuesday as Brynn Thoma, Macy Peterson and Molly Hagelie all scored for the Warriors leading to a 3-1 victory at Essential Health Sports Center

GR-G went up 1-0 with a first-period goal, but after that Ericah Folden stopped the remaining 23 shots she faced for the win in net.

Thoma’s goal came off an assist from Kendra Couture. A little less than five minutes later, Peterson’s tally gave BLF a 2-1 lead. Her goal was assisted by Molly Pohlkamp.

Hagelie’s goal came in the third off assists from Peyton LeMieur and Aubree Caauwe.

Despite scoring three goals, Brainerd attempted just 14 shots on net.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 1 0 0 -- 1

Brainerd/Little Falls 0 2 1 -- 3

First period: GRG-Kalle Reed (Morgan Carsrud) 3:51

Second period: BLF-Brynn Thoma (Kendra Couture) 4:44; BLF-Macy Peterson (Molly Pohlkamp) 9:33

Third period: BLF-Molly Hagelie (Peyton LeMieur, Aubree Caauwe) 6:06

Shots on goal: BLF 6 3 5 -- 14, GRG 4 12 8 -- 24

Goalies: BLF-Ericah Folden (23 saves); GRG-Riley Toivonen (11 saves)

Overall: BLF 7-5-2. Next: BLF vs. Willmar at Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

