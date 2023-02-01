Girls Hockey: 3-goal third period lifts Warriors
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors traveled to Sartell Tuesday, Jan. 31.
SARTELL — Molly Pohlkamp recorded two goals and an assist as the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4-1 in a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Peyton LeMieur tallied a goal and an assist for the Warriors and Josie Kappes scored the other goal as the Warriors outshot Sartell/Sauk Rapids 42-11 in the victory.
Breya Sawyer saved 10 shots for the Warriors.
Sartell 0 0 1 – 1
Brainerd/LF 0 1 3 – 4
Second period: BLF-Molly Pohlkamp 3:40
Third period: BLF-Molly Pohlkamp 3:50, SSR-Sella Grams (Megan Hess) 11:04, BLF-Josie Kappes (Peyton LeMieur) 11:29, BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Molly Pohlkamp) empty net 13:36
Shots on goal: BLF 18-11-13 – 42, SSR 1-3-7–11
Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (10 saves); SSR-Morgan Dorn (38 saves)
Conference: BLF 6-2-2. Overall: BLF 12-8-3. Next: BLF at Willmar 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
