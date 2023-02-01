6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports | Prep
Girls Hockey: 3-goal third period lifts Warriors

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors traveled to Sartell Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Pohlkamp_Molly.JPG
Molly Pohlkamp
By Dispatch staff report
January 31, 2023 09:28 PM
SARTELL — Molly Pohlkamp recorded two goals and an assist as the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4-1 in a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Peyton LeMieur tallied a goal and an assist for the Warriors and Josie Kappes scored the other goal as the Warriors outshot Sartell/Sauk Rapids 42-11 in the victory.

Breya Sawyer saved 10 shots for the Warriors.

Sartell 0 0 1 – 1

Brainerd/LF 0 1 3 – 4

Second period: BLF-Molly Pohlkamp 3:40

Third period: BLF-Molly Pohlkamp 3:50, SSR-Sella Grams (Megan Hess) 11:04, BLF-Josie Kappes (Peyton LeMieur) 11:29, BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Molly Pohlkamp) empty net 13:36

Shots on goal: BLF 18-11-13 – 42, SSR 1-3-7–11

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (10 saves); SSR-Morgan Dorn (38 saves)

Conference: BLF 6-2-2. Overall: BLF 12-8-3. Next: BLF at Willmar 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

