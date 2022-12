Girls Hockey: 3rd-ranked Skippers skate past Warriors

BRAINERD — Class 2A’s third-ranked Minnetonka Skippers scored within the first two minutes and then tallied five more times as they topped the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors 6-0 Saturday, Nov. 26, at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Ruby Rauk scored at 1:29 of the first period and was followed by goals from Clair Christopherson, Ava Lindsay, Molly Ryan and two goals from Lindzi Avar.

Warrior goalie Breya Sawyer was peppered with 42 shots and saved 36 of them. Ericah Folden defended the net in the third. She faced seven shots and stopped all seven.

Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey player Brynn Thoma and Minnetonka player battle for the puck on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

BLF falls to 2-2-1 overall and will next face Class 1A’s 18th ranked River Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey player Brianna Finnegan handles the puck against Minnetonka on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Minnetonka 3 3 0 -- 6

Brainerd/LF 0 0 0 -- 0

First period: M-Ruby Rauk (Lauren Mack, Lauren Karl) 1:29; M-Clair Christopherson (Lindzi Avar) 4:03; M-Avar (Mack) 4:55

Second period: M-Avar (Ava Lindsay, Mack) 1:33 ppg; M-Lindsay 11:51; M-Molly Ryan (Karl) 12:49

Shots on goal: BLF 2 3 2 -- 7, M 18 24 9 -- 51

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (36 saves), Ericah Folden (9 saves); M-Ashlyn Hazlett (7 saves)