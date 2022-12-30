Girls Hockey: Alexandria betters BLF 3-0

BRAINERD — After the two teams tied 3-3 Nov. 22, the Alexandria Cardinals bested the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors 3-0 in a Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-2A game Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Essentia Health Sports Center.

Trailing 1-0, the Warriors received a golden opportunity to get the equalizing goal with a 5-on-3 with 10 minutes left.

The Warriors failed to capitalize and Alexandria’s Lauren Maras made it 2-0 with a goal at the 10:52 mark of the final period.

“We’ve had multiple power-play opportunities today and went 0-for on the power play,” Warriors head coach Tate Rusk said.

Alexandria added an empty net goal by Sydney Menk, who assisted on Maras’ goal, with 16 seconds left to make it 3-0.

It’s the third game in a row the Warriors have been shut out. BLF has scored just one goal over its last four games.

“It’s not just today, our girls are just not shooting the puck when they need to shoot the puck,” Rusk said. “That leads to just not scoring goals, obviously. When you let a team hang around, they put it in the back of the net and we can’t put pucks in the net and it’s frustrating.

“The adjustment is to shoot more and right now we are not shooting. Until we start shooting more, maybe we have more of a chance to put pucks in the net. No goals really in the last four games, it's just super embarrassing and not something to be proud about.”

The Warriors held a 15-5 shot advantage after a scoreless first period. BLF finished with a 35-26 shots-on-goal advantage.

Brainerd/Little Falls' Macy Peterson takes the puck up the ice against Alexandria on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Alexandria freshman Lillian Dutton broke the scoreless tie with three minutes left in the second period. Her goal was assisted by Julia Doherty and Jersey Severson.

Hunter Sellnow notched 35 saves in the shutout for the Cardinals. Breya Sawyer saved 23 shots for the Warriors.

The Cardinals extend their lead in the Central Lakes Conference and move to 5-0-1. The Warriors drop to 2-1-1 in conference and 6-5-2 overall. BLF also falls 2-3-2 against section opponents.

The Warriors host Grand Rapids after the new year Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“We need to take a look in the mirror, including the coaching staff and come back and find a plan for the second half of the season,” Rusk said. “Right now, the lights are dimming right now and we need to figure it out.”

Alexandria 0 1 2 — 3

Brainerd/LF 0 0 0 — 0

Second period: Alex-Lillian Dutton (Julia Doherty, Jersey Severson) 13:59

Third period: Alex-Lauren Maras (Sydney Menk) 10:52, Alex-Menk ENG 16:44

Shots on goal: BLF 15-8-12 35 , Alex 5-6-15 26

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (23 saves); Alex-Hunter Sellnow (35 saves)

Conference: BLF 2-1-1, Alex 5-0-1. Overall: BLF 6-5-2, Alex 5-4-1. Next: BLF hosts Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

