Girls Hockey: Folden, Brainerd blank Duluth 5-0

BRAINERD — Peyton LeMieur tallied two goals and an assist and Macy Peterson recorded a goal and three assists as the Brainerd Warriors knocked off Duluth 5-0 Friday, Dec. 2, at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Ericah Folden stonewalled all 15 shots she faced for the shutout.

Macy Peterson opened the scoring at the 9:10 mark of the first period. She was followed by Lucy Peterson’s power-play goal a minute and a half later.

Peyton LeMieur Kelly Humphrey

LeMieur then tallied two straight goals before Molly Hagelie finished the scoring with her third-period tally.

Kristina Bailif added two assists for the 4-2-1 Warriors.

Duluth 0 0 0 -- 0

Brainerd/LF 2 1 2 -- 5

First period: BLF-Macy Peterson (Kristina Bailif, Peyton LeMieur) 9:10; BLF-Lucy Peterson (Macy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) ppg 10:49

Second period: BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Macy Peterson, Bailif) 12:55

Third period: BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Macy Peterson) 11:55; BLF-Molly Hagelie (Molly Pohlkamp) 16:50

Shots on goal: BLF 11 13 14 -- 38, DC 3 8 4 -- 15

Goalies: BLF-Ericah Folden (15 saves); DC-Ella Brisbois (33 saves)

Overall: BLF 4-2-1. Next: BLF hosts Duluth Marshall 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.