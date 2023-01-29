Girls Hockey: Folden, Warriors shutout Elk River
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors traveled to Elk River Saturday, Jan. 28.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ELK RIVER — Ericah Folden stopped all 18 shots she faced to help the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors stonewall the Elk River Elks 1-0 Saturday, Jan. 28.
Hannan Neuwirth’s second goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner. She tallied at 13:19 of the second period to break the 0-0 tie. Brianna Finnegan assisted on the play for her third point of the season.
The Warriors are currently fifth in the Section 8-2A standings and have two road section games, along with a road game at Willmar, remaining before playoffs.
Elk River 0 0 0 -- 0
Brainerd/LF 0 1 0 -- 1
Second period: BLF-Hannah Neuwirth (Brianna Finnegan) 13:19
Shots on goal: BLF 36, ER 18
Goalies: BLF-Ericah Folden (18 saves); ER-Abby Huselid (35 saves)
Overall: BLF 11-8-3. Next: BLF at Sartell 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Saturday, Jan. 28
The Little Falls Flyers hosted Warroad Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Elk River Saturday, Jan. 28.
Pequot Lakes junior earns area athlete of the week