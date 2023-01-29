Girls Hockey: Folden, Warriors shutout Elk River

ELK RIVER — Ericah Folden stopped all 18 shots she faced to help the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors stonewall the Elk River Elks 1-0 Saturday, Jan. 28.

Hannan Neuwirth’s second goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner. She tallied at 13:19 of the second period to break the 0-0 tie. Brianna Finnegan assisted on the play for her third point of the season.

The Warriors are currently fifth in the Section 8-2A standings and have two road section games, along with a road game at Willmar, remaining before playoffs.

Elk River 0 0 0 -- 0

Brainerd/LF 0 1 0 -- 1

Second period: BLF-Hannah Neuwirth (Brianna Finnegan) 13:19

Shots on goal: BLF 36, ER 18

Goalies: BLF-Ericah Folden (18 saves); ER-Abby Huselid (35 saves)