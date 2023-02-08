Girls Hockey: For 5 seasons, Peterson shows what it takes to be a Warrior

BRAINERD — Lucy Peterson is no stranger to big games.

The senior captain and Brainerd/Little Falls defenseman found herself on the big stage as an eighth-grader playing center in the Class 2A State Finals.

Five years and a position change later, the experience she got as an eighth grader is something Peterson still holds on to.

“It created a lot more motivation for me to realize how much fun state is,” Peterson said. “Having that experience and telling the younger girls to get them excited about going to state.”

Lucy Peterson. Kelly Humphrey

The hunger to get back to state paid off last year as Peterson helped the Warriors reach the Xcel Energy Center in 2022.

“It was hard that we ended up runner-up my eighth-grade year,” she said. “So that definitely fueled me to work harder to get back there.”

Warriors head coach Tate Rusk said Peterson is the type of player he wants in the girls’ hockey program. Rusk is in his second season as head coach, but was in his second year as an assistant when Peterson was an eighth grader.

Brainerd/Little Falls' Lucy Peterson fights for the puck in a game vs Armstrong/Cooper on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“She is a hard worker in practice,” he said. “She’s got some of the best vision in our section when it comes to hockey sense. So, it’s been fun to watch her bring the puck up the ice and find passes that I’m sure some people did not even see from up in the stands.”

In her senior season, Peterson has recorded 16 points on four goals and 12 assists. The 12 assists are tied for second on the team.

“I feel like I have pretty good vision on the ice, so I’m just being patient and waiting for plays to open up,” Peterson said. “Then of course my teammates are finishing the play.”

Last season, Peterson recorded nine points on two goals and seven assists. As a sophomore, she tallied one goal and six assists for seven points.

In her freshman season, Peterson finished with three points and as an eighth-grader, she recorded eight assists and one goal. Her first varsity goal came in the state semifinal win against Andover.

“One thing that I have improved on the most is my confidence with the puck and my patience in handling the puck,” Peterson said.

Rusk said Peterson's willingness to adapt as a defenseman is her biggest strength.

“She’s been owning that defenseman position and really trying to hone in her skill and craft,” Rusk said. “(Assistant coach) Jim Ernster, who works with our defensemen, says that her vision, hockey sense and her ability to move the puck helps our forwards look really good. Watching her grow, her skating has gotten better and she is able to stay on her feet more. She has been able to shoot the puck and is a dangerous shooter up top.”

Peterson's best memories playing for the Warriors over her five seasons have been the battles with the Alexandria Cardinals.

Brainerd/Little Falls' Lucy Peterson competes against Wayzata on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“We lost to them in the semifinals my sophomore year in triple overtime and then last year we beat them as an underdog in the semifinals at their home rink,” she said. “Those games are very memorable.”

When asked if she is annoyed that people think she and fellow senior Macy Peterson are related — Lucy Peterson just laughed.

“It’s very annoying,” Lucy Peterson said. “We get a lot of questions about that. We always joke that we are the Peterson sisters out there.”

As a leader, Rusk said Lucy Peterson keeps it light in the locker room.

“It’s good to have that,” he said. “She holds girls accountable and holds herself accountable. She is one who does her research day in and day out. She spends a lot of time on the girls’ hockey hub, so she and I always talk about teams once or twice a week about scores. She is a quick insider and knows the ins and outs of some teams due to her playing a lot of extra hockey outside the season.”

The biggest thing Rusk will remember about Peterson is her grit and coachability.

“She was willing to adapt when presented with the opportunity to get more ice time by being a defenseman,” Rusk said. “And she just said ‘I’ll do whatever it takes.’ And that’s the attitude we are trying to get established in our girls’ program.”

Peterson plans to play next year at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

“I’m really excited to go there. They have a good program and I know a few girls going there,” she said. “The biggest thing was how they are pretty successful and I want to go to a team to win and go far in the playoffs. I also loved the campus and could picture myself there for college.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

