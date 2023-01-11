Girls Hockey: Hagelie scores twice in Warriors 3-0 win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids

BRAINERD — It was Molly Hagelie’s night Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The senior forward scored two goals for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors in their 3-0 Central Lakes Conference win against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm’N Sabres.

Hagelie’s first goal came five minutes into the first period. She scored on assists from Josie Kappes and Peyton LeMieur.

After a slow start to the second period, Hagelie lit the lamp again with a goal with assists coming from Kendra Couture and Mercedes Engstrom.

“Our coach had been telling us all game to just get pucks to the net,” Hagelie said. “Take any shot we can and anything will go in if we just get pucks to the net. I just found an open spot in the net and hit it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors head coach Tate Rusk said he liked how Hagelie’s line gelled Tuesday night.

“I think Molly Hagelie does a good job of keeping her head up and reading the play,” Rusk said. “I thought her teammates and linemates made some good plays to get her the puck. I was very impressed with that line today as a whole. Molly is a good shooter on our team and we want her to do that more.”

Hagelie added: “I feel like the last two games we haven’t really been clicking, but this game we clicked, finally. It just feels good to produce some goals.”

Brainerd / Little Falls head coach talks to his team Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023, against Sartell/Sauk Rapids at the Essentia health Sports Center. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

BLF only had one win over its last six games coming into the game against SSR who held a 3-10-1 record.

“A big thing that we asked our girls to do tonight is to play three periods,” Rusk said. “We haven’t been doing that lately. Tonight, with the exception of about seven minutes there in the second period, I thought our girls played almost a full game. We just did a better job of getting pucks to the net when we were in the house.”

Hagelie said the win should give the team confidence heading into the last month of the regular season.

“I think we are going to focus on finishing out the season strong and play all three periods,” she said. “Just shooting the puck and getting it to the net.”

The Warriors’ third goal came on the power play in the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd/Little Falls Warrior Macy Peterson fights for the puck Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, against Sartell/Sauk Rapids at the Essentia HealthSports Center. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Kappes notched her second point of the night with a power-play goal with 11 minutes left.

“Always great to see a senior get on the scoresheet,” Rusk said. “Especially Josie Kappes with how hard she works. I’m extremely proud of that second power-play unit. Their goal is usually to just get more pucks at the net and they did a good job of seeing that they had a good shot opportunity and Josie recognized it.”

Aubree Caauwe and Brianna Finnegan got assists on Kappes’ goal.

“I think it was huge for our second power play,” Hagelie said. “They struggle a little bit and I think it’s a huge confidence booster for them.”

The Warriors outshot the Storm’N Sabres in each period and 34-16 total. Breya Sawyer saved all 16 shots to earn the shutout.

Brainerd/Little Falls Warrior Mollie Hagelie hits the first goal of the night Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023 against Sartell/Sauk Rapids at the Essentia Health Sports Center. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“I was very impressed with our defense tonight,” Rusk said. “Jim Ernster has been working hard with them in practices and more about just regrouping with each other and getting the puck to the other side of the ice.”

BLF hits the ice again Thursday with another conference game against River Lakes.

“Consistency,” Rusk said. “Right now, we just need to be playing all three periods and our biggest thing — and we tell the girls this day one — is playing our best hockey at the end of the year. So right now, we are just going to keep preaching to our girls, shooting good shots and finishing all three periods.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0 0 0 — 0

Brainerd/Little Falls 1 1 1 — 3

First period: BLF-Molly Hagelie (Josie Kappes, Peyton LeMieur) 5:23

Second period: BLF-Hagelie (Kendra Couture, Mercedes Engstrom) 11:40

Third period: BLF-Josie Kappes (Aubree Caauwe, Brianna Finnegan) PPG 7:07

Shots on goal: BLF 12-8-14 34, SSR 4-3-9 16

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (16 saves); SSR-Morgan Dorn (31 saves)

Warriors 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0

Key: Molly Hagelie and Josie Kappes notch two points for Warriors.

Conference: BLF 3-2-1, SSR 1-5.

Overall: BLF 8-6-2, SSR 3-11-1.

Next: BLF at River Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.