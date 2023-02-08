Girls Hockey: Peterson’s hat trick guides Warriors to upset
Brainerd/Little Falls at Bemidji in the Section 8-2A quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 7
BEMIDJI — Macy Peterson netted a hat trick for the No. 5 seeded Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors in their 7-3 win over the No. 4 seeded Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Section 8-2A Quarterfinals.
Peterson scored twice in the Warriors four-goal first period. She added her third goal to start the second period to stretch BLF’s lead to 5-1.
Peyton LeMieur added two goals and two assists for the Warriors. Molly Pohlkamp dished two assists as well in the win.
Breya Sawyer stopped 17 shots in net for the Warriors as BLF outshot the Lumberjacks 28-20.
The Warriors travel to play top-seeded Moorhead in the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 11. The Spuds beat the Warriors 3-1 in the teams’ last meeting Feb. 4.
Bemidji 1 2 0 — 3
Brainerd/LF 4 1 2 — 7
First period: Bem-Makenna Dreher PPG, Brd-Macy Peterson (Peyton LeMieur, Molly Pohlkamp) PPG, Brd-Josie Kappes (Peterson, Aubree Caauwe), Brd-Peterson, Brd-LeMieur
Second period: Brd-Peterson (Brynn Thoma), Bem-Millie Knott (Mya Lundeen, Bella Webb), Bem-Megan Berg PPG
Third period: Brd-Pohlkamp (LeMieur), Brd-LeMieur (Molly Hagelie, Caauwe)
Shots on goal: BLF 28, Bem 20
Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (17 saves); Bem-Ava Myhre (21 saves)
Overall: BLF 14-9-3, Bem 13-9-4. Next: Brainerd/Little Falls at Moorhead in Section 8-2A Semifinals 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
