Girls Hockey: Peterson’s hat trick guides Warriors to upset

BEMIDJI — Macy Peterson netted a hat trick for the No. 5 seeded Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors in their 7-3 win over the No. 4 seeded Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Section 8-2A Quarterfinals.

Peterson scored twice in the Warriors four-goal first period. She added her third goal to start the second period to stretch BLF’s lead to 5-1.

Peyton LeMieur added two goals and two assists for the Warriors. Molly Pohlkamp dished two assists as well in the win.

Breya Sawyer stopped 17 shots in net for the Warriors as BLF outshot the Lumberjacks 28-20.

The Warriors travel to play top-seeded Moorhead in the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 11. The Spuds beat the Warriors 3-1 in the teams’ last meeting Feb. 4.

Brainerd junior Peyton LeMieur (15) moves the puck up the ice during the first period against Bemidji on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Forum News Service

Bemidji 1 2 0 — 3

Brainerd/LF 4 1 2 — 7

First period: Bem-Makenna Dreher PPG, Brd-Macy Peterson (Peyton LeMieur, Molly Pohlkamp) PPG, Brd-Josie Kappes (Peterson, Aubree Caauwe), Brd-Peterson, Brd-LeMieur

Second period: Brd-Peterson (Brynn Thoma), Bem-Millie Knott (Mya Lundeen, Bella Webb), Bem-Megan Berg PPG

Third period: Brd-Pohlkamp (LeMieur), Brd-LeMieur (Molly Hagelie, Caauwe)

Shots on goal: BLF 28, Bem 20

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (17 saves); Bem-Ava Myhre (21 saves)