Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Rams tame Warriors in section game

Roseau at Brainerd/Little Falls Saturday, Dec. 17

brainerd-warrior-logo-slant.jpg
December 18, 2022 04:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Breya Sawyer recorded 26 saves for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors in their 3-0 Section 8-2A loss to the Roseau Rams Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Rams scored a goal in each period including a goal 12 seconds into the game.

Roseau 1 1 1 — 3

Brainerd/LF 0 0 0 — 0

First period: R-Greta Hedlund (Payton Remick, Lily Erickson) 0:12

Second period: R-Jasmine Hovda (Summer Byfuglien) 16:18

Third period: R-Summer Byfuglien (Jasmine Hovda) 12:40

Shots on goal: BLF 22, R 29

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (26 saves); R-Jada Pelowski (22 saves)

Overall: BLF 6-4-1. Next: BLF at Bemidji 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS HOCKEYBRAINERD WARRIORS
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom