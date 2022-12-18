Girls Hockey: Rams tame Warriors in section game

BRAINERD — Breya Sawyer recorded 26 saves for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors in their 3-0 Section 8-2A loss to the Roseau Rams Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Rams scored a goal in each period including a goal 12 seconds into the game.

Roseau 1 1 1 — 3

Brainerd/LF 0 0 0 — 0

First period: R-Greta Hedlund (Payton Remick, Lily Erickson) 0:12

Second period: R-Jasmine Hovda (Summer Byfuglien) 16:18

Third period: R-Summer Byfuglien (Jasmine Hovda) 12:40

Shots on goal: BLF 22, R 29

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (26 saves); R-Jada Pelowski (22 saves)