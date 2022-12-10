Girls Hockey: Spuds put 9 goals on BLF in section final rematch

BRAINERD — Moorhead came to Brainerd looking for revenge Friday, Dec. 9.

In a rematch of last year’s Section 8-2A Final which Brainerd/Little Falls won 2-1, the Spuds scored nine goals in a 9-1 rout of the Warriors at Essentia Health Sports Center.

“I thought we played our system almost to perfection tonight,” Moorhead head coach Ryan Kraft said. “The bad taste that Brainerd left in their mouth last year I think was definitely in the back of their mind.”

The turning point came midway through the second period. The Warriors were on a power play trailing 2-0.

BLF missed an open net which was a golden opportunity to cut the Spuds’ lead to one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once Moorhead got to even strength, Kate Kosobud scored to put the Spuds ahead 3-0.

The Spuds added two more power-play goals to take a 5-0 lead into the second intermission.

“We’ve been paying a lot of attention to our power play lately,” Kraft said. “We are running at a pretty good clip right now, but we weren’t running our plays like we designed in practice. To come out here tonight and have a power play that looked like a power play was refreshing.”

Warriors head coach Tate Rusk said the wheels came off in the second period.

“At the end of the day it comes down to assignments and responsibilities,” Rusk said. “That’s something we didn’t do a good job of tonight and Moorhead is going to take advantage every time. We have to be better in our D zone and responsibility.”

Taylor Brueske recorded a hat trick for Moorhead and tallied an assist. Moorhead’s Olivia Kortan scored two goals. It was Kortan’s first goal with just under two minutes left in the first period which gave Moorhead a 1-0 lead.

The Spuds led 9-0 after four goals in the third period. BLF’s lone goal came from Macy Peterson with 2:45 left. Molly Pohlkamp registered the assist.

“They just had girls that played with heart tonight,” Rusk said of Moorhead. “They were waiting on that one for sure and came out ready to play for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moorhead was 2-for-5 on the power play while the Warriors went 0-5. Breya Sawyer notched 21 saves in two periods of action. Ericah Folden played the third period in net and saved 11 shots.

Moorhead’s Taylor Kressin amassed 16 saves in net.

Rusk said Moorhead is the measuring stick for the section.

“We need to close the gap from now until the next time we play them because that is a team we are going to need to beat to get out of the section,” Rusk said.

BLF travels to Fergus Falls for its next game Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“We need to do the little things,” Rusk said. “Right now, we can’t just go through practice and think that’s going to do it right now. Our girls need to look in the mirror and see how they are going to respond.”

Moorhead 1 4 4 — 9

Brainerd/LF 0 0 1 — 1

First period: M-Olivia Kortan (Annie Krieg) 15:14

Second period: M-Taylor Brueske (Ella Holm, Annie Krieg) 5:53, M-Kate Kosobud (Brueske) 10:55, M-Brueske (Olivia Dronen, Krieg) PPG 14:30 M-Kortan (Dronen) PPG 16:15

Third period: M-Dronen 4:59 M-Bruske (Kellsey Kludt, Addie Salvevold) 7:30 M-Ellie Feeney (Ella Holm) 9:20 M-Lauren Heneman (Haylee Melquist, Anika Stromme) PPG 13:20 Brd-Macy Peterson (Molly Pohlkamp) 14:15

Shots on goal: BLF 4-6-7 17, M 12-14-15 41

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (21 saves), Ericah Folden (11 saves); M-Taylor Kressin (16 saves)

Moorhead 9, Brainerd/Little Falls 1

Key: Spuds score nine goals in rout of Warriors.

Overall: BLF 6-3-1, M 5-2.

Next: BLF at Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.