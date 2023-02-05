99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Warrior fall in regular-season finale

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors faced the Moorhead Spuds Saturday, Feb. 4.

Peyton LeMieur
Peyton LeMieur
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 05:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MOORHEAD — Peyton LeMieur’s third-period goal prevented the shutout for the Brainerd Warriors in a 3-1 loss to the Moorhead Spuds Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Warriors outshot the Spuds 21-20, but could only get one goal past Spuds’ goalie Taylor Kressin.

LeMieur’s goal was assisted by Lucy Peterson and Molly Hagelie and came on the power play.

Brainerd enters the Section 8-2A playoffs with a 13-9-3 record. The Warriors open on the road 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Bemidji.

Moorhead 2 1 0 -- 3

Brainerd/LF 0 0 1 -- 1

First period: M-Haylee Melquist (Bria Holm) 9:34; M-Kate Kosobud (Taylor Brueske, Ella Holm) ppg 12:05

Second period: M-Annie Krieg (Addie Salvevold) 1:01

Third period: Brd-Peyton LeMieur (Lucy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) ppg 8:10

Shots on goal: BLF 21, M 20

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (17 saves); M-Taylor Kressin (20 saves)

Overall: BLF 13-9-3. Next: BLF at Bemidji in Section 8-2A Quarterfinals 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSGIRLS HOCKEY
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers score 6 to top Lightning
Three area boys hockey teams hit the ice Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brady Johnson
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors squeak past Lakers 4-3
Brainerd hosts Detroit Lakes Feb. 4
February 05, 2023 05:49 PM
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Tigers round up road win
Three area girls basketball teams were in action Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Raiders wrestle to 2nd in Park Region
Two area wresting teams hit the mat and there was an all-girls tournament in Pine Island Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report