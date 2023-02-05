Girls Hockey: Warrior fall in regular-season finale

MOORHEAD — Peyton LeMieur’s third-period goal prevented the shutout for the Brainerd Warriors in a 3-1 loss to the Moorhead Spuds Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Warriors outshot the Spuds 21-20, but could only get one goal past Spuds’ goalie Taylor Kressin.

LeMieur’s goal was assisted by Lucy Peterson and Molly Hagelie and came on the power play.

Brainerd enters the Section 8-2A playoffs with a 13-9-3 record. The Warriors open on the road 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Bemidji.

Moorhead 2 1 0 -- 3

Brainerd/LF 0 0 1 -- 1

First period: M-Haylee Melquist (Bria Holm) 9:34; M-Kate Kosobud (Taylor Brueske, Ella Holm) ppg 12:05

Second period: M-Annie Krieg (Addie Salvevold) 1:01

Third period: Brd-Peyton LeMieur (Lucy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) ppg 8:10

Shots on goal: BLF 21, M 20

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (17 saves); M-Taylor Kressin (20 saves)