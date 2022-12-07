Girls Hockey: Warriors blank the Crush
The Brainerd Warriors competed against the St. Cloud Crush Tuesday, Dec. 6.
ST. CLOUD — Macy Peterson scored two goals for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors as they shut out the St. Cloud Crush 5-0 in a Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-2A matchup Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Lucy Peterson, Molly Hagelie and Levi LeMieur all tallied goals for the Warriors as they improved to 6-2-1 on the season.
Breya Sawyer kept a clean sheet in net for the Warriors, stopping all 24 shots she faced.
St. Cloud 0 0 0 – 0
Brainerd/LF 2 3 0 – 5
First period: BLF-Lucy Peterson (Aubree Caauwe) 2:41, BLF-Molly Hagelie (Molly Pohlkamp, Brynn Thoma) 8:22
Second period: BLf-Levi LeMieur (Hannah Neuwirth, Mercedes Engstrom) 1:07, BLF-Macy Peterson 8:12, BLF-Macy Peterson 14:53
Shots on goal: BLF 10 12 13 – 35, SCT 4 12 8 – 24
Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (24 saves); SCT-Abby Stevens (30 saves)
Conference: BLF 2-0-1. Overall: BLF 6-2-1. Next: BLF hosts Moorhead 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
