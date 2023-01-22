STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Girls Hockey: Warriors fall to Roseau on the road

Brainerd at Roseau Jan. 21

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
January 22, 2023 05:15 PM
ROSEAU — Lucy Peterson scored a power-play goal for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors as they fell 4-1 to the Roseau Rams in a Section 8-2A game Saturday, Jan. 21.

Mollie Hagelie and Molly Pohlkamp each tallied assists for the Warriors while Breya Sawyer stopped 36 shots in net.

Roseau 1 1 2 – 4

Brainerd/LF 0 1 0 – 1

First period: R-Payton Remich (Lily Erickson) PPG 9:35,

Second period: BLF-Lucy Peterson (Molly Hagelie, Molly Pohlkamp) PPG 1:45, R-Payton Remick (Jada Pelowski) 16:58

Third period: R-Samantha Peterson (Jasmine Hovda) 2:53, R-Ella Ketring (Greta Hedlund, Launa Ullman) 9:19

Shots on goal: BLF 23, R 40

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (36 saves); R-Jada Pelowski (22 saves)

Overall: BLF 10-7-3. Next: BLF at Rogers 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

