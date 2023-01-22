Girls Hockey: Warriors fall to Roseau on the road
Brainerd at Roseau Jan. 21
ROSEAU — Lucy Peterson scored a power-play goal for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors as they fell 4-1 to the Roseau Rams in a Section 8-2A game Saturday, Jan. 21.
Mollie Hagelie and Molly Pohlkamp each tallied assists for the Warriors while Breya Sawyer stopped 36 shots in net.
Roseau 1 1 2 – 4
Brainerd/LF 0 1 0 – 1
First period: R-Payton Remich (Lily Erickson) PPG 9:35,
Second period: BLF-Lucy Peterson (Molly Hagelie, Molly Pohlkamp) PPG 1:45, R-Payton Remick (Jada Pelowski) 16:58
Third period: R-Samantha Peterson (Jasmine Hovda) 2:53, R-Ella Ketring (Greta Hedlund, Launa Ullman) 9:19
Shots on goal: BLF 23, R 40
Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (36 saves); R-Jada Pelowski (22 saves)
Overall: BLF 10-7-3. Next: BLF at Rogers 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
