Girls Hockey: Warriors fall to Roseau on the road

ROSEAU — Lucy Peterson scored a power-play goal for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors as they fell 4-1 to the Roseau Rams in a Section 8-2A game Saturday, Jan. 21.

Mollie Hagelie and Molly Pohlkamp each tallied assists for the Warriors while Breya Sawyer stopped 36 shots in net.

Roseau 1 1 2 – 4

Brainerd/LF 0 1 0 – 1

First period: R-Payton Remich (Lily Erickson) PPG 9:35,

Second period: BLF-Lucy Peterson (Molly Hagelie, Molly Pohlkamp) PPG 1:45, R-Payton Remick (Jada Pelowski) 16:58

Third period: R-Samantha Peterson (Jasmine Hovda) 2:53, R-Ella Ketring (Greta Hedlund, Launa Ullman) 9:19

Shots on goal: BLF 23, R 40

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (36 saves); R-Jada Pelowski (22 saves)