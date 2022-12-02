Girls Hockey: Warriors rally to defeat ranked River Lakes
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the River Lakes Stars Thursday, Dec. 1.
BRAINERD — Hannah Neuwirth’s first varsity goal helped the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors knock off Class 1A’s 17th-ranked River Lakes Stars 2-1 in overtime Thursday, Dec. 1.
Neuwirth’s goal came at the 5:05 mark of the overtime frame and was assisted by Levi LeMieur and Aubree Caawe to break the 1-1 tie.
Despite outshooting River Lakes 62-8, Brainerd trailed the Stars 1-0 going into the third period before Molly Hagelie picked up her second goal and fourth point of the season to tie the game. Brynn Thoma and Molly Pohlkamp assisted with the score.
BLF’s Ericah Folden finished with seven saves to improve the Warriors’ record to 1-0-1 in the Central Lakes Conference and 3-2-1 overall.
River Lakes 0 1 0 0 - 1
Brainerd/LF 0 0 1 1 -- 2
Second period: RL-Sophia Hess ppg 15:01
Third period: BLF-Molly Hagelie (Brynn Thoma, Molly Pohlkamp) 10:19
Overtime: BLF-Hannah Neuwirth (Levi LeMieur, Aubree Caawe) 5:05
Shots on goal: BLF 18 22 15 7 -- 62, RL 1 3 4 0 -- 8
Goalies: BLF-Ericah Folden (7 saves); RL-Kaydence Roeske (60 saves)
Conference: BLF 1-0-1. Overall: BLF 3-2-1. Next: BLF hosts Duluth Central 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
