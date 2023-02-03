99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Hockey: Warriors receive No. 5 seed

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors will open Section 8-2A playoffs 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Bemidji.

Rusk, Tate
By Dispatch staff report
February 03, 2023 03:27 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors girls' hockey team will begin its Section 8-2A title defense on the road.

The Warriors received the No. 5 seed by coaches' vote for the upcoming section playoffs, which will begin 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. BLF will travel to No. 4 Bemidji for the quarterfinal matchup.

The Warriors have one game remaining -- 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Moorhead. The Spuds earned the No. 1 seed thanks to its 8-0 record against section opponents and a 16-8 overall record. Moorhead will open section play against Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

BLF, winners of its last three games, owns a 5-4-2 record against section opponents prior to its Saturday matchup. The Warriors are 13-8-3 overall. Bemidji finished 4-3-1 against section opponents and 13-8-3 overall.

The two teams played to a 0-0 stalemate Dec. 20 in Bemidji.

“It’s going to be a good one,” BLF head coach Tate Rusk said. “It just shows how good Section 8 is becoming. You look at those top five teams and we’re all getting better and we have some young talent coming through. Bemidji is very talented and young. Roseau doesn’t have a senior on its roster. Section 8-2A is getting very competitive.

“I’m excited for our girls. We’ll have to adopt that Road Warrior mentality.”

BLF has been in Road Warrior mode since Jan. 21. It hasn’t played a home game since Jan. 19. Since a 3-0 home win against St. Cloud, BLF has gone 3-2.

Last season, on their way to the section title, the Warriors defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2-1 at home. Then eliminated Alexandria 4-3 in Alexandria before up-setting Moorhead 2-1 at Fergus Falls.

Roseau is the No. 2 seed with an 8-3 section record and a 15-10 overall record. The Rams will host No. 7 Buffalo/Maple Lake, which finished 2-5 in the section and 6-18-1 overall.

The Alexandria Cardinals (6-4-1 section, 13-11-1 overall) landed the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 St. Cloud (3-7-0, 8-17-0).

