Girls Hockey: Warriors score 7 on the road in Willmar
Brainerd at Willmar Thursday, Feb. 2
WILLMAR — Peyton LeMieur recorded two goals and an assist as the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Willmar Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.
Molly Hagelie tallied a goal and three assists while Brynn Thoma and Mercedes Engstrom each had a goal and two assists.
Lilly DeRosier scored her first career goal and added an assist for the Warriors while Macy Peterson also added a goal.
Lucy Peterson finished with two assists for the Warriors as they improved to 13-8-3 this season.
Willmar 0 0 1 – 1
Brainerd/LF 1 4 2 – 7
First period: BLF-Mercedes Engstrom (Lucy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) 14:50
Second period: BLF-Brynn Thoma (Molly Pohlkamp) 0:21, BLF-Lilly DeRosier (Molly Hagelie, Brynn Thoma) 6:49, BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Molly Hagelie, Lucy Peterson) 13:13, BLF-Macy Peterson (Lilly DeRosier, Brynn Thoma) 14:22
Third period: BLF-Molly Hagelie (Mercedes Engstrom, Peyton LeMieur) 3:11, W-Avery Olson (Rebecca Dawson, Makenna Larson) 8:00, BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Mercedes Engstrom) 8:46
Shots on goal: BLF 51, W 13
Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (12 saves); W-Erin Eilers (44 saves)
Conference: BLF 7-2-2. Overall: BLF 13-8-3. Next: BLF at Moorhead 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
