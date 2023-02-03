99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Hockey: Warriors score 7 on the road in Willmar

Brainerd at Willmar Thursday, Feb. 2

Molly Hagelie
Kelly Humphrey
February 02, 2023 10:02 PM
WILLMAR — Peyton LeMieur recorded two goals and an assist as the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Willmar Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Molly Hagelie tallied a goal and three assists while Brynn Thoma and Mercedes Engstrom each had a goal and two assists.

Lilly DeRosier scored her first career goal and added an assist for the Warriors while Macy Peterson also added a goal.

Lucy Peterson finished with two assists for the Warriors as they improved to 13-8-3 this season.

Willmar 0 0 1 – 1

Brainerd/LF 1 4 2 – 7

First period: BLF-Mercedes Engstrom (Lucy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) 14:50

Second period: BLF-Brynn Thoma (Molly Pohlkamp) 0:21, BLF-Lilly DeRosier (Molly Hagelie, Brynn Thoma) 6:49, BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Molly Hagelie, Lucy Peterson) 13:13, BLF-Macy Peterson (Lilly DeRosier, Brynn Thoma) 14:22

Third period: BLF-Molly Hagelie (Mercedes Engstrom, Peyton LeMieur) 3:11, W-Avery Olson (Rebecca Dawson, Makenna Larson) 8:00, BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Mercedes Engstrom) 8:46

Shots on goal: BLF 51, W 13

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (12 saves); W-Erin Eilers (44 saves)

Conference: BLF 7-2-2. Overall: BLF 13-8-3. Next: BLF at Moorhead 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

