Girls Hockey: Warriors shut out St. Cloud 3-0

Brainerd/Little Falls hosts St. Cloud Jan. 19

Macy Peterson
Macy Peterson
Kelly Humphrey
January 19, 2023 09:30 PM
BRAINERD — Macy Peterson scored twice for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors in their 3-0 Central Lakes Conference win against St. Cloud Thursday, Jan. 19.

Peyton LeMieur added another goal for the Warriors.

Breya Sawyer notched 20 saves in the shutout for BLF.

St. Cloud 0 0 0 — 0

Brainerd/LF 1 2 0 — 3

First period: BLF-Macy Peterson (Molly Hagelie, Molly Pohlkamp) 4:04

Second period: BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Mercedes Engstrom) 0:45, BLF-Macy Peterson 4:38

Shots on goal: BLF 33, SC 20

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (20 saves); SC-Abby Stevens (30 saves)

Conference: BLF 5-2-2, SC 2-7. Overall: BLF 10-6-3, SC 5-14. Next: BLF at Roseau 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

