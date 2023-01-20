Girls Hockey: Warriors shut out St. Cloud 3-0
Brainerd/Little Falls hosts St. Cloud Jan. 19
BRAINERD — Macy Peterson scored twice for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors in their 3-0 Central Lakes Conference win against St. Cloud Thursday, Jan. 19.
Peyton LeMieur added another goal for the Warriors.
Breya Sawyer notched 20 saves in the shutout for BLF.
St. Cloud 0 0 0 — 0
Brainerd/LF 1 2 0 — 3
First period: BLF-Macy Peterson (Molly Hagelie, Molly Pohlkamp) 4:04
Second period: BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Mercedes Engstrom) 0:45, BLF-Macy Peterson 4:38
Shots on goal: BLF 33, SC 20
Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (20 saves); SC-Abby Stevens (30 saves)
Conference: BLF 5-2-2, SC 2-7. Overall: BLF 10-6-3, SC 5-14. Next: BLF at Roseau 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
