Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Warriors skate past River Lakes

Brainerd/Little Falls at River Lakes Jan. 12

Mercedes Engstrom
Mercedes Engstrom
Kelly Humphrey
January 12, 2023 10:10 PM
PAYNESVILLE — Mercedes Engstrom recorded a goal and two assists as the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors beat the River Lakes Stars 6-1 in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, Jan. 12.

Macy Peterson tallied two goals for the Warriors while Molly Hagelie added a goal and two assists.

Kendra Couture and Peyton LeMieur each scored a goal for the Warriors and Lucy Peterson tallied three assists as the Warriors improved to 9-6-2.

River Lakes 0 0 1 – 1

Brainerd/LF 2 3 1 – 6

First period: BLF-Mercedes Engstrom (Molly Hagelie, Lucy Peterson) 15:36, BLF-Peyton LeMieur (Mercedes Engstrom) 2:15

Second period: BLF-Macy Peterson (Molly Pohlkamp) PPG 16:25, BLF-Kendra Coutre (Mercedes Engstrom, Lucy Peterson) 11:18 BLF-Molly Hagelie PPG 1:15

Third period: BLF-Macy Peterson (Lucy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) PPG 4:07 RL-Emma Stanley, (Sophia Hess) 1:23

Shots on goal: BLF 58, RL 14

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (13 saves); RL-Kaydence Roeske (52 saves)

Conference: BLF 4-2-1. Overall: BLF 9-6-2. Next: BLF at Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

