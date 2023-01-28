Girls Hockey: Warriors suffer 1-0 road loss
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors traveled to Rogers Friday, Jan. 27.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROGERS — The Rogers Royals scored with 2:02 remaining in the third period to sneak a 1-0 victory from the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors Friday, Jan. 27.
Warriors goaltender Brea Sawyer stopped 14 shots. BLF put 30 shots on net.
Rogers 0 0 1 -- 1
Brainerd/LF 0 0 0 -- 0
Shots on goal: BLF 30
Goalies: BLF-Brea Sawyer (14 saves)
Overall: BLF 10-8-3. Next: BLF at Elk River 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Breckenridge Friday, Jan. 27.
Five area boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 27.
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Pequot Lakes to face the Road Crew and Albany Friday, Jan. 27.
The Little Falls Flyers hosted Paynesville Friday, Jan. 27.