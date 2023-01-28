STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Hockey: Warriors suffer 1-0 road loss

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors traveled to Rogers Friday, Jan. 27.

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
By Dispatch staff report
January 27, 2023 10:10 PM
ROGERS — The Rogers Royals scored with 2:02 remaining in the third period to sneak a 1-0 victory from the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors Friday, Jan. 27.

Warriors goaltender Brea Sawyer stopped 14 shots. BLF put 30 shots on net.

Rogers 0 0 1 -- 1

Brainerd/LF 0 0 0 -- 0

Shots on goal: BLF 30

Goalies: BLF-Brea Sawyer (14 saves)

Overall: BLF 10-8-3. Next: BLF at Elk River 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

