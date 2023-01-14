99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Hockey: Warriors tie with Otters

Brainerd at Fergus Falls Jan. 13

Macy Peterson
By Dispatch staff report
January 13, 2023 10:20 PM
FERGUS FALLS — Molly Hagelie and Macy Peterson each scored a goal for the Brainerd Warriors in their 2-2 tie to the Fergus Fall Otters in a Central Lakes Conference Friday, Jan. 13.

The Otters were the 12th-ranked team in Class 1A.

Fergus Falls 2 0 0 0 — 2

Brainerd/LF 0 0 2 0 — 2

First period: FF-Trya Skjeret (Maddie Hulter, Hannah Johnson) PPG, FF-Trya Skjeret (Maddie Hulter, Hannah Johnson) PPG

Third period: BLF-Molly Hagelie (Mercedes Engstrom, Peyton LeMieur), BLF-Macy Peterson (Hannah Neuwirth, Hagelie) PPG

Shots on goal: BLF 31, FF 15

Goalies: BLF-Breya Sawyer (13 saves)

Conference: BLF 4-2-2, FF 5-2-1. Overall: BLF 9-6-3, FF 16-4-1. Next: BLF hosts St. Cloud Crush 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

