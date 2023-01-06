Girls Hockey: Willmar outscores Warriors 3-2
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors faced off against the Willmar Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 5.
LITTLE FALLS — Kendra Couture and Molly Pohlkamp each scored goals for Brainerd/Little Falls, but Willmar’s Makenna Larson netted a hat trick, including the game-winner early in the third period as the Warriors fell 3-2 in Central Lakes Conference action Thursday, Jan. 5.
BLF outshot Willmar 31-16 which included Couture’s first-period goal on an assist from Lucy Peterson that gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Pohlkamp notched her goal on assists from Macy Peterson and Molly Hagelie on the power play to tie the game at 2-2.
Ericha Folden stopped 13 of the 16 shots she faced in net.
Willmar 0 2 1 -- 3
Brainerd/LF 1 0 1 -- 2
First period: B/LF-Kendra Couture (Lucy Peterson) 16:14
Second period: W-Makenna Larson (Jayda Richter) 3:37; W-Larson (Macee Hansen, Birget Figenskua) 8:42
Third period: B/LF-Molly Pohlkamp (Macy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) ppg :48; W-Larson (Chloe Lownsbury) 3:39
Shots on goal: BLF 31, W 16
Goalies: BLF-Ericha Folden (13 saves); W-Halley Mortenson (29 saves)
Conference: BLF 2-2-1. Overall: BLF 7-6-2. Next: BLF hosts Sartell 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
