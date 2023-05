BRAINERD — Maddie Maurer scored the lone goal for the Brainerd Warriors in their 14-1 loss to the Moorhead Spuds Tuesday, May 2.

Macy Peterson notched 16 saves for Brainerd in the loss.

Moorhead 8 6 — 14

Brainerd 0 1 — 1

Second half: Brd-Maddie MaurerGoalies: B-Macy Peterson (16 saves)