Girls Lacrosse: Sawyer notches hat trick in loss

BRAINERD — Breya Sawyer scored three times for the Brainerd Warriors in their 6-5 loss to St. Cloud Thursday, April 27.

Mercedes Engstrom and Alexis Aspinwall each recorded goals for the Warriors in the first half.

Brainerd was trailing 5-3 at half and won the second half 2-1 on two goals from Sawyer. Macy Peterson notched 12 saves in net for Brainerd as they fell to 1-2 on the season.

St. Cloud 5 1 — 6

Brainerd 3 2 — 5

First half: Brd-Mercedes Engstrom, Brd-Alexis Aspinwall, Brd-Breya Sawyer

Second half: Brd-Breya Sawyer, Brd-Breya Sawyer

Goalies: B-Macy Peterson (12 saves)