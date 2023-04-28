Girls Lacrosse: Sawyer notches hat trick in loss
Brainerd hosts St. Cloud April 27
BRAINERD — Breya Sawyer scored three times for the Brainerd Warriors in their 6-5 loss to St. Cloud Thursday, April 27.
Mercedes Engstrom and Alexis Aspinwall each recorded goals for the Warriors in the first half.
Brainerd was trailing 5-3 at half and won the second half 2-1 on two goals from Sawyer. Macy Peterson notched 12 saves in net for Brainerd as they fell to 1-2 on the season.
St. Cloud 5 1 — 6
Brainerd 3 2 — 5
First half: Brd-Mercedes Engstrom, Brd-Alexis Aspinwall, Brd-Breya Sawyer
Second half: Brd-Breya Sawyer, Brd-Breya Sawyer
Goalies: B-Macy Peterson (12 saves)
Overall: Brd 1-2. Next: Brainerd hosts Moorhead 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
