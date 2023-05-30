Girls Lacrosse: Warriors advance with big win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids

BRAINERD — Same teams. Similar results.

The Brainerd Warriors and Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres met for the second time in five days Monday, May 29, at Adamson Field. This time it was in the Section 8 playoffs.

The No. 7 seeded Warriors dispatched the No. 10 seed Storm’n Sabres 16-5 to advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Brainerd used goals from 10 different players in the big win.

“We knew we had to come out fighting because both teams have nothing to lose in the playoffs,” Warriors head coach Mata Agre said. “Our girls were ready to play and did a phenomenal job today.”

It’s the second straight year the Warriors have won a postseason game. Last year marked the first postseason win for Brainerd in program history which started in 2018.

“It builds an expectation and I think it’s an expectation that we want to uphold,” Agre said. “Every year, we want to host a playoff game and win. Hopefully, one year we are hosting two playoff games and it continues to build off that. I think that is something these younger players see every year and that’s what they want and itch for.”

Senior Alexis Aspinwall said it meant a lot to her to win playoff games in back-to-back seasons.

“We lost a lot of good players last year and we didn’t really know how the season would start,” she said. “But we definitely played hard and I think it’s nice to keep it going. The coaches have trusted me to lead the team and it’s important I set a good example for the players especially with this being playoffs.”

It was Sartell/Sauk Rapids that got the scoring started with a goal 1:29 in to make it 1-0. The Warriors then scored 10 unanswered goals, including three by Breya Sawyer and two by Carol Holcomb-Smith to build a big lead.

Warrior Maddie Maurer runs with the ball Monday. May 29, 2023, against Sauk Rapids-Rice at Adamson Field. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“We just kept building on each goal,” Agre said of the big first half. “We had a couple of players who don’t play a ton get a couple of goals and that just builds that excitement.”

Toward the end of the first half, the Storm’n Sabres scored three straight goals to make it 10-4. Freshman Maddie Maurer scored the second of her three goals for the Warriors right with a minute left in the first half to give the Warriors an 11-4 advantage.

“We wanted to play our game,” Aspinwall said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times in a row, so we just played our game and played hard.”

In the second half, Aspinwall scored her only goal to give the Warriors a 12-4 lead. Senior Gretchen Paysse added a goal as did sophomore Mya Frank, who scored her first-ever varsity goal.

“We were getting open on the clears and trying to get some of our newer players some goals,” Aspinwall said.

Maurer completed her hat trick and Brooke Mulholland scored her second goal in the second half to close out the win for the Warriors.

The Warriors advance to face No. 2 seed St. Michael-Albertville 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, on the road in the Section 8 quarterfinals. Brainerd faced STMA in the quarterfinals last year and lost 12-9.

“We need a quick start against them,” Agre said. “Last year, I think we surprised them. We played them tight and hopefully, we can catch them on a bad day. We truly believe we can win and it’s one of those schools we don’t see very often, so you never know what you are going to get.”

Aspinwall added: “We just want to play our game and play hard. We don’t want to give up.”

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4 1 — 5

Brainerd 11 5 — 16

First half: SR-Elena Bui 23:31, Brd-Breya Sawyer 22:56, Brd-Carol Holcomb-Smith 20:48, Brd-Sawyer 17:54, Brd-Brooke Mulholland 14:13, Brd-Samanatha Galbadores 13:42, Brd-Merecedes Engstrom 13:25, Brd-Holcomb-Smith 11:01, Brd-Megan Praught 10:10, Brd-Sawyer 9:26, Brd-Maddie Maurer 8:44, SR-Natalie Jansen 7:53, SR-Taylor Larson 1:38, SR-Lydia Holmgren 1:23, Brd-Maurer 1:05

Second half: Brd-Alexis Aspinwall 21:24, Brd-Gretchen Paysse 19:41, Brd-Mya Frank 13:39, Brd-Maurer 11:30, SR-Bui 9:39, Brd-Mulholland 2:10

Goalies: B-Kate Haglin (13 saves

)Overall: Brd 7-7. Next: Brainerd at St. Michael-Albertville 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.