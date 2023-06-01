Girls Lacrosse: Warriors bounced by STMA in quarterfinals

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

ST. MICHAEL — Hannah Neuwirth, Maddie Maurer and Breya Sawyer each notched second half goals as the No. 7 Brainerd Warriors lost to No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville 14-3 in Section 8 Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 31.

