Girls Lacrosse: Warriors bounced by STMA in quarterfinals
Brainerd at St. Michael-Albertville Wednesday, May 31
ST. MICHAEL — Hannah Neuwirth, Maddie Maurer and Breya Sawyer each notched second half goals as the No. 7 Brainerd Warriors lost to No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville 14-3 in Section 8 Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd finished the season with a 7-8 record.
STMA 10 4 — 14
Brainerd 0 3 — 3
Second half: Brd-Hannah Neuwirch, Brd-Maddie Maurer, Brd-Breya Sawyer
Goalies: Brd-Gretchen Paysse (14 saves)
Overall: Brd 7-8.
