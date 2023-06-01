99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Lacrosse: Warriors bounced by STMA in quarterfinals

Brainerd at St. Michael-Albertville Wednesday, May 31

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
Today at 9:56 PM

ST. MICHAEL — Hannah Neuwirth, Maddie Maurer and Breya Sawyer each notched second half goals as the No. 7 Brainerd Warriors lost to No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville 14-3 in Section 8 Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 31.

Brainerd finished the season with a 7-8 record.

STMA 10 4 — 14

Brainerd 0 3 — 3

Second half: Brd-Hannah Neuwirch, Brd-Maddie Maurer, Brd-Breya Sawyer

Goalies: Brd-Gretchen Paysse (14 saves)

Overall: Brd 7-8.

What To Read Next
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Pioneers blank S-M in section quarterfinal
May 31, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Bemidji takes down Warriors
May 31, 2023 09:01 PM
Student spins, ready to heave a shot put.
Prep
Track and Field: Warriors win 3 section titles and advance 18 more to finals
May 31, 2023 07:43 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The sun sets behind the trees and is reflected on a lake
Local
Stunning sunset
May 31, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Books pictured next to shrubs.
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Marcie Rendon
May 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Warriors
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors bounced by STMA in quarterfinals
May 31, 2023 09:56 PM
Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Bemidji takes down Warriors
May 31, 2023 09:01 PM