Girls Lacrosse: Warriors finish regular season with loss to St. Cloud
Brainerd at St. Cloud Thursday, May 25
ST. CLOUD — Brooke Mulholland, Lydia Olson, Mercedes Engstrom, Breya Sawyer, Hannah Neuwirth and Sam Galbadores all recorded goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 9-6 loss to St. Cloud Thursday, May 25.
Kate Haglin ended with eight saves as the Warriors finished the regular season with a 6-7 record.
St. Cloud 5 4 — 9
Brainerd 3 3 — 6
Overall: B 6-7. Next: Brainerd in Section 8 Opening Round Monday, May 29 .
ADVERTISEMENT