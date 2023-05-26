99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Lacrosse: Warriors finish regular season with loss to St. Cloud

Brainerd at St. Cloud Thursday, May 25

Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Today at 9:53 PM

ST. CLOUD — Brooke Mulholland, Lydia Olson, Mercedes Engstrom, Breya Sawyer, Hannah Neuwirth and Sam Galbadores all recorded goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 9-6 loss to St. Cloud Thursday, May 25.

Kate Haglin ended with eight saves as the Warriors finished the regular season with a 6-7 record.

St. Cloud 5 4 — 9

Brainerd 3 3 — 6

Overall: B 6-7. Next: Brainerd in Section 8 Opening Round Monday, May 29 .

What To Read Next
BD-Running Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Track and Field: 5 area teams compete in Subsection 6-1A meet
May 25, 2023 10:44 PM
Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Warriors drop 2 to end regular season
May 25, 2023 10:41 PM
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Pequot earns a win against PRB
May 25, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-2023-love-of-the-lakes.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota
Love of the Lakes Magazine - 2023
May 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
Sandy Brown Wheel of Fortune party May 18, 2023.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
Breezy Point woman wins $12,000 on TV game show
May 23, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
A Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office boat pulling to the side of the road.
Local
Rescuers pull woman from Mississippi River near Mill Avenue bridge
May 23, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier