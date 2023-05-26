Girls Lacrosse: Warriors finish regular season with loss to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Brooke Mulholland, Lydia Olson, Mercedes Engstrom, Breya Sawyer, Hannah Neuwirth and Sam Galbadores all recorded goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 9-6 loss to St. Cloud Thursday, May 25.

Kate Haglin ended with eight saves as the Warriors finished the regular season with a 6-7 record.

St. Cloud 5 4 — 9

Brainerd 3 3 — 6