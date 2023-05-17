99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors grab close win against Big Lake

Brainerd at Big Lake Tuesday, May 16

Breya Sawyer
Breya Sawyer
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:34 PM

BIG LAKE — Breya Sawyer, Lila Collins and Caroline Holcomb-Smith all scored goals for the Warriors as they defeated the Big Lake Hornets 3-2 Tuesday, May 16.

The Warriors improved their record to 5-5 with the win.

Big Lake 1 1 – 2

Brainerd 1 2 – 3

First half: Caroline Holcomb-Smith

Second half: Lila Collins, Breya Sawyer

Goalies: B-Macy Peterson (7 saves)

Overall: B 5-5. Next: Brainerd at Monticello 6 p.m. Friday, May 19

