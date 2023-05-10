Girls Lacrosse: Warriors net big win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids
Brainerd at Sartell/Sauk Rapids Tuesday, May 9
SAUK RAPIDS — Breya Sawyer scored a hat trick in a 12-5 win for the Brainerd Warriors over Sartell/Sauk Rapids Tuesday, May 9.
Alexis Aspinwall added two goals as the Warriors improved to 3-4.
Lydia Olson, Samantha Galbadores, Gretchen Paysse, Brooke Mulholland, Carol Holcomb-Smith, Annie Pierce and Sophia Dewey all recorded goals for the Warriors in the win.
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5
Brainerd 12
Overall: Brd 3-4. Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 .
