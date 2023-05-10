99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Lacrosse: Warriors net big win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids

Brainerd at Sartell/Sauk Rapids Tuesday, May 9

Breya Sawyer
Breya Sawyer
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:15 PM

SAUK RAPIDS — Breya Sawyer scored a hat trick in a 12-5 win for the Brainerd Warriors over Sartell/Sauk Rapids Tuesday, May 9.

Alexis Aspinwall added two goals as the Warriors improved to 3-4.

Lydia Olson, Samantha Galbadores, Gretchen Paysse, Brooke Mulholland, Carol Holcomb-Smith, Annie Pierce and Sophia Dewey all recorded goals for the Warriors in the win.

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5

Brainerd 12

Overall: Brd 3-4. Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 .

What To Read Next
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Flyers grab close win over St. Cloud Cathedral
May 09, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Prep
Softball: Warriors no-hit by Sartell
May 09, 2023 08:44 PM
Lake Region Hornets Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Soccer: Hornets fall to Rosemount
May 09, 2023 08:31 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jerr Johnson
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Jerr Johnson
May 09, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BigMantrapLakeOverhead050623.N.PRE.jpg
Business
McFeely: 3M selling 'breathtaking' 680-acre resort near Park Rapids valued at $15 million, report says
May 04, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Springtime photos in central Minnesota.
Local
Taking flight
May 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr